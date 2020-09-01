Radio Hauraki’s “No Talk Day” Back To Support Men’s Mental Health

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Radio Hauraki is dedicating the 10th of September 2020 to Kiwi men’s mental health by bringing back “No Talk Day”.

On Thursday 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day, all advertising, traffic, weather and news on the day will be silenced. Radio Hauraki’s announcers will symbolically create space for listeners to talk, by not talking themselves.

“We ran our first “No Talk Day” last year and were stunned at the positive feedback we received. The video the team produced reached nearly 800,000 impressions across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The backing from prominent New Zealanders and Kiwis involved in suicide prevention and mental health support was incredible. The Black Caps even created and shared their own “No Talk Day” video,” said Radio Hauraki Content Director Mike Lane.

Radio Hauraki is once again partnering with Movember Foundation NZ, a charity addressing some of the biggest health challenges facing men, aiming to raise the topic of men’s mental wellbeing with the network’s predominantly male audience.

Last month New Zealand’s Chief Coroner advised that in the year to June, 654 people died by suicide in New Zealand. 471 of those deaths were men.

Movember NZ Country Manager Robert Dunne says, “While it’s great those numbers are down on 2019 – each of the 654 deaths represents a tragic loss to so many New Zealand families. We need to continually do all we can to raise awareness, get people talking, get men to seek help from mates, from family, from professionals. Last year our Movember campaign saw a 12% increase in donations and participation. The support from Radio Hauraki’s “No Talk Day” was brilliant and we’ve very happy to partner with the team again.”

Radio Hauraki’s “No Talk Day” will also be supported by a multi-platform campaign across NZME brands including the New Zealand Herald in print and online.

Radio Hauraki launched its campaign today with a new video at No Talk Day. Movember Foundation NZ activities can be found here.

Where to get help: If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else: • LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) • SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7) • YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 • KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7) • WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm) • DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7) • SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

© Scoop Media

