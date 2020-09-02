Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lou’ana Delivers Sassy New Single Feel This, And Announces Debut Album

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 7:59 am
Press Release: Eleventy 12

Auckland-based soul-songstress and 2020 Pacific Music Award ‘Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist’ nominee, Lou’ana creates musical magic with her latest single, Feel This, a funk-infused, timeless tune that overflows with sass. This is the fourth single to be issued from her forthcoming debut album, Moonlight Madness, which releases 30 October.

Written by Lou’ana and Jason Herbert, and arranged and produced by Nathan Judd, Feel This was bought to life in the studio with a 14-piece band to deliver its authentic 70’s funk feel – the perfect accompaniment to Lou’ana’s smokey and soulful vocal style.

Say’s Lou’ana of the single; ”Lyrically this song is about an indecisive relationship and the frustration and madness it causes - complete with a lyrical reference to my main muse, La Luna. The chorus line, “Moon is high, pulling tides to the centre of my mind, need you to feel this” refers to the old Medieval Lunar Lunacy belief that on a full moon, water is pulled to the brain causing madness. From the songwriting, to the full band tracking, to the arranging, alot of time has gone into Feel This, so I’m super excited to be sending it out to the world!”

Moonlight Madness, Lou’ana’s debut album includes the singles Eye to Eye, Move On and Summer in May. This spellbinding collection has been delicately crafted to completion over the last 3 years, in collaboration with producer Nathan Judd. 

Says Lou’ana of the album; “Each song has it’s own story and artistry, arranged with intention, and infuses the sounds of the retro era with a fresh, mystical essence. It has taken a lot of determination and devotion to my craft to complete this body of work. I am grateful for Nathan’s incredible commitment to this project, and his meticulous attention to detail – it’s a real collaboration match made in the heavenly ether! I’m so proud of this album.”

The release of Feel This signposts a stacked few months ahead. Lou’ana performs a live to air on Tāmaki Makaurau’s 95bFM on Friday 4 September, with full band in tow, before the award winners are revealed at the Pacific Music Awards on 30 September. Lou’ana is nominated for Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, NZ On Air Best Music Video for her 2019 single, Eye to Eye (directed by Annie Duckworth) alongside her Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist nomination. Lou’ana is also scheduled to appear at the next NZ On Air music industry showcase. The release of Moonlight Madness and Lou’ana’s next single follows in October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eleventy 12 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 