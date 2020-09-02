Lou’ana Delivers Sassy New Single Feel This, And Announces Debut Album

Auckland-based soul-songstress and 2020 Pacific Music Award ‘Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist’ nominee, Lou’ana creates musical magic with her latest single, Feel This, a funk-infused, timeless tune that overflows with sass. This is the fourth single to be issued from her forthcoming debut album, Moonlight Madness, which releases 30 October.

Written by Lou’ana and Jason Herbert, and arranged and produced by Nathan Judd, Feel This was bought to life in the studio with a 14-piece band to deliver its authentic 70’s funk feel – the perfect accompaniment to Lou’ana’s smokey and soulful vocal style.

Say’s Lou’ana of the single; ”Lyrically this song is about an indecisive relationship and the frustration and madness it causes - complete with a lyrical reference to my main muse, La Luna. The chorus line, “Moon is high, pulling tides to the centre of my mind, need you to feel this” refers to the old Medieval Lunar Lunacy belief that on a full moon, water is pulled to the brain causing madness. From the songwriting, to the full band tracking, to the arranging, alot of time has gone into Feel This, so I’m super excited to be sending it out to the world!”

Moonlight Madness, Lou’ana’s debut album includes the singles Eye to Eye, Move On and Summer in May. This spellbinding collection has been delicately crafted to completion over the last 3 years, in collaboration with producer Nathan Judd.

Says Lou’ana of the album; “Each song has it’s own story and artistry, arranged with intention, and infuses the sounds of the retro era with a fresh, mystical essence. It has taken a lot of determination and devotion to my craft to complete this body of work. I am grateful for Nathan’s incredible commitment to this project, and his meticulous attention to detail – it’s a real collaboration match made in the heavenly ether! I’m so proud of this album.”

The release of Feel This signposts a stacked few months ahead. Lou’ana performs a live to air on Tāmaki Makaurau’s 95bFM on Friday 4 September, with full band in tow, before the award winners are revealed at the Pacific Music Awards on 30 September. Lou’ana is nominated for Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, NZ On Air Best Music Video for her 2019 single, Eye to Eye (directed by Annie Duckworth) alongside her Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist nomination. Lou’ana is also scheduled to appear at the next NZ On Air music industry showcase. The release of Moonlight Madness and Lou’ana’s next single follows in October.

