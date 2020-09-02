Aucklanders Kick The Covid Blues In Manawatū For Paddock To Plate 2020

Aucklanders are being invited to use their new-found freedom to fly to Palmerston North and enjoy a gastronomic break with the month-long Manawatū Paddock to Plate 2020 competition.

“We’ve got the flights, we have the hotels and now, Aucklanders can get out to enjoy some of the finest food New Zealand has to offer,” says Linda Stewart, Chief Executive of the Central Economic Development Agency.

“After they have been cooped up in Level 3 bubbles, Manawatū wants to welcome Aucklanders to enjoy bubbles of the liquid kind, along with some truly outstanding dishes,” Ms Stewart adds.

Born out of the well-known Plate of Origin, Paddock to Plate 2020 is a brand-new culinary competition that has purposefully been opened up to include both day and night-time dining options, as the quality and number of cafés, restaurants and bars in Manawatū grows.

With the dishes all featuring some of our best and tastiest produce and ingredients, September is set to be a showcase of Manawatū’s best in food. Local cheese makers Cartwheel Creamery, locally crafted ales, Kowhai Grove Ostrich, Kiwi Quinoa, and Emoyeni microgreens are just some of the quality ingredients on offer.

“Auckland is one of our largest visitor markets, so we’re opening the invite to our Auckland friends and whanau to come on down and reconnect over some exceptional cuisine,” Ms Stewart says.

“With the meals on the menu for the entire month of September it’s our chance to get Aucklanders back here to enjoy our regions outstanding hospitality.

“The only dilemma is choosing the first plate and to whet the appetite they are listed below as meals to dine for,” Ms Stewart said.

For more information and to book go to https://plateoforigin.co.nz/paddock-to-plate-2020

© Scoop Media

