Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns Partner With Dermaviduals

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Netball New Zealand is thrilled to welcome bespoke skincare brand, dermaviduals as the official skincare and makeup supplier of the Silver Ferns.

dermaviduals are passionate about supporting women in sport and those who focus on health and fitness. Netball New Zealand mirrors dermaviduals’ core values of health, precision, dedication and progressiveness, so it is a perfect alignment.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be officially working with the talented team at the Silver Ferns. We have previously worked with a lot of the team members individually and they are true role models who epitomise skin health and a balanced lifestyle. We are excited to provide tailored skincare and bespoke makeup products to the Silver Ferns team, specifically designed for the skin type of each individual," Simone Vescio, Co-Managing Director of dermaviduals said.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she thrilled to be in partnership with dermaviduals. 

“dermaviduals are world-renowned for manufacturing active skin care systems, using only pure ingredients and we think this is so well aligned to partner with our World Champion Silver Ferns."

Just like fingertips, every skin is unique, recognising this, dermaviduals creates customised skin solutions. dermaviduals is made using only the best ingredients sourced from around the world, together with the very best in science, innovation and proven research.

The deco range by dermaviduals is everything that the celebrated skincare line is: customisable, pure, corrective and based on science using their world-renowned DMS technology.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 