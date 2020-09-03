The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns To Aotearoa This September & October 2020

Presented by the New Zealand Alpine Club, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Aotearoa this September and October 2020.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is held every autumn at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada and is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour delivers the best films from the film festival to about 550 communities around the globe. This year’s festival will showcase a series of award-winning films that range from explorations of remote landscapes, celebrations of mountain culture and heart stopping, adrenaline-fueled, action sports. These films are sure to captivate and amaze the explorer within.

Together with presenting partners Macpac, Uprising Industries, The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council and Adventure South NZ, the 44th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, hosted by the New Zealand Alpine Club, will be presented to New Zealand audiences around the country from the 16th September. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will deliver the spirit of outdoor adventure to 8 locations in New Zealand, with an exciting 17 screenings scheduled!

The New Zealand Alpine Club have been proud hosts of the Banff Mountain Film Festival since 2001. All the profits from this festival are used by the New Zealand Alpine Club to support recreation and access to Aotearoa’s alpine regions. We are very grateful that we can share films that will inspire our community and in return raise funds to support us in furthering our mission of supporting climbing, access and the outdoors community in New Zealand.

The Club is facing many challenges during this ongoing recovery phase from Covid-19 and support from our outdoor community is needed now more than ever. We remain hopeful that the country will be in Alert Level 1 by the time our first screenings come around. Capacity restrictions will mean that our screenings will only be possible at Alert Level 1. Refunds will be available should screenings not go ahead due to government restrictions and the health and safety of audience members is our priority.

For tickets and information visit www.banff.nz

Background The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4000 members, twelve regional sections and three full-time staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch. The scope of its activities are broad including publishing, the provision of 17 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

