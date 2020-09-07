First Line-up Announcement For Welcome To Nowhere Festival 2021

Welcome to Nowhere is returning next February for its fifth annual music and arts festival!

Hosted by Pōneke-based Eyegum Music Collective, the two-day indie festival will be held over Waitiangi weekend at an idyllic location somewhere near Whanganui. Some of New Zealand’s most talented and exciting artists will showcase a diverse offering of music, poetry, comedy and visual art against a backdrop of regenerating native bush and birdsong.

Lucky campers will get the chance to spend a couple of long summer days and nights immersed in a festival experience that is entirely unique. Festival goers will be able to dance to bands from all over Aotearoa and listen to award winning poets, all while lazing in the swimming hole.

Attendees can check out carefully curated art displays or catch an afternoon comedy set as the sun sets over rolling green hills and limestone ravines. Now in the festival’s fifth year, Eyegum is expanding the event to include an all new stage and added camping capacity. We reckon Welcome to Nowhere 2021 is set to be the best one yet.

We are excited to announce the first round of incredible musicians on the line up for Welcome to Nowhere 2021:

Arjuna Oakes, Bathysphere, Bitchmagic, Dick Move, Hahko, Hans Pucket, Hummucide, Linen, Ludus, Macho Macho, ONONO, Ounce, Skilaa, Soft Plastics, Space Trash, The Spectre Collective, Transistor, Vanessa Worm, Wet Specimen, Wiri Donna.

Poetry, comedy, art and additional music line-up announcements to be made in the coming weeks.

Event details:

When: 6-7 February 2021

Where: Somewhere near Whanganui

What: Two-day camping festival with live performance from over 60 musicians, poets and comedians, as well as exhibitions of visual art and workshops, across two main stages.

Who: Organised and run by Eyegum Music Collective. Line-up includes Arjuna Oakes, Bathysphere, Bitchmagic, Dick Move, Hahko, Hans Pucket, Hummucide, Linen, Ludus, Macho Macho, ONONO, Ounce, Skilaa, Soft Plastics, Space Trash, The Spectre Collective, Transistor, Vanessa Worm, Wet Specimen, Wiri Donna. More artists to be announced soon.

How: Tickets available from https://www.eyegum.co.nz/.

