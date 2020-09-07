The Rock Announces Nz’s Biggest Ever Music Countdown Along With Live Event At Spark Arena

The most hotly anticipated music countdown of the year has upped the ante yet again with another 500 tracks being added meaning The Rock 2000 will be the biggest music event of the year.

Thousand’s of New Zealanders were left on the edge of their seats after the announcement that The Annual Rock 1500 was not going ahead on Friday ‘due to circumstances out of our control’.

This morning the breakfast show broke the news that it is being replaced with The Rock 2000, sparking huge celebration across social media and allaying initial fears that COVID-19 had somehow destroyed this year’s countdown.

The top 2000 Rock songs voted by the public will blast the airwaves on The Rock for four weeks across October and November with the winning song announced at a live music event at Spark arena later this year.

Voting opens on September 14 and listeners can vote for up to 20 of their favourite rock songs from the decades. From October 12th over four weeks, Kiwi’s top voted tracks will be played out on air and on The Rock online.

Carlsberg and The Rock have joined forces for the event at Spark arena which will feature a live line up of some of NZ’s most renowned Rock acts who will take the stage shortly after the winning track is announced. Platinum selling artist ‘Devilskin’, will headline along with ‘Villainy’ and supporting acts ‘Head Like A Hole’ and party favourites ‘Racing’ will be part of the action.

In 2019, The Rock smashed records and generated over 1 million combined votes, earning Seattle Rock giants Pearl Jam the coveted #1 spot with their 1991 masterpiece song ‘Black’.

Brad King, The Rock Station Manager said “It’s such an iconic countdown for Kiwi’s across the country and we’ve all had a pretty messed up year so we wanted to make up for things by going bigger and better.”

Tickets for The Rock 2000 live event will be available from September 14th at 9am via livenation.co.nz

For more details contact go to www.therock.net.nz/Rock2000

