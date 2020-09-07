100 Up For Asha Strom

Wellington United's latest centurion, Asha Strom, is something of an unsung hero. Playing in a defensive midfield role she doesn't get in the spotlight like those that score the goals, she just gets on with her job, a job she does so well and has set a very high standard in she really has to have an exceptional game to get noticed. 2018 Dutch import Suzanne Giesen, commented on her time at the club "it was fantastic playing with Asha, as she did all the hard work which allowed me to push forward and attack more"

Playing in the role she does, Asha doesn't get many chances to score goals, and while she has scored just four in her 100 games they have all been memorable shots from about 25-30 meters. Goals that her teammates have dubbed "Asha specials"

Asha started playing football during lunchtimes at primary school, where she'd be the only girl playing with the boys and was always the one picked last for the teams. She joined North Wellington Juniors when she was about 7 or 8 and quickly developed into a good player and it wasn't long before she started to earn the respect of the boys and wouldn't get picked last all the time.

From North Wellington she moved to Onslow and played for the Nokouts before joining Wellington United in 2015 and played in their girls team that competed in the mixed grade. During this time she also played for Onslow College also making 100 appearances for them. She has also made 43 appearances in the National Women's League for Capital Football.

When joining Wellington United, she says she was aware of the family connection to the club, her uncles Dave & Jeff Strom were both members of the 1976 team that won the clubs first National League title. Jeff went on to win the title again in 1981 & 85, the only Diamonds player to play in all three championship squads and he is also second in the all time appearances for the club with 232. Asha says it was pretty cool joining the club and seeing the family name on the honours board.

Coming from a big sporting family has been a big help, especially her parents, Tracey & Danny who have been extremely supportive and are ever present at her games. She cites a time where her mum was on a weekend away with some friends but cut it short to fly back to Wellington so she could see her play. Her extended family have also been a big help, she remembers kicking a ball around with her cousin, Nathan, who himself played National League football, at Newtown Park after one of his games and him telling her to always use her left foot, which helped make her a two footed player.

As well as football, the Strom's are known for their connection to softball. Asked if she tempted ex-communication from the family for opting to play cricket rather than softball, she laughs and says she played softball once and hated it so took up cricket, her family didn't care as long as she was playing a sport. Asha went on to play for Wellington U20s in cricket.

It was probably somewhat apt that her 100th appearance came on Saturday at the park where she started her football journey, Alex Moore, as the Diamonds took on North Wellington in the W-League and came away with a 4-1 victory.

Asha says a highlight of her time at Wellington United has been winning back to back league titles in 2018 & 19. She also says the coaching and the people at the club are pretty special, creating a very supportive atmosphere and says she fells pretty lucky to be part of a pretty amazing team and club. Wellington United feel pretty lucky to have Asha in the team and look forward to the next 100 games.

Asha Strom

100 Appearances, 4 goals

HONOURS

Women's Central League \ W-League 2016, 2018, 2019

Kelly Cup 2018

REPRESENTATIVE HONOURS

Capital Football National Women's League (43 games)

