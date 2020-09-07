Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Family Friendly Theatre To Take Centre Stage At The Meteor For The School Holidays

Monday, 7 September 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre

Local Hamilton children’s theatre company Stories and More have explored Narnia, the magical land of Theandrican and now they’re delving into the native New Zealand bush for their upcoming school holiday show…

Stories and More are returning to The Meteor for the first week of the term three school holidays with brand new show: Snow White and the Seven Pirates. An original work written by Stories and More founder Cecilia Mooney and founding member Missy Mooney. Snow White and the Seven Pirates blends a classic fairy tale with Māori myth and legend.

This isn’t Stories and More’s first fairy tale mash up. Over the years Stories and More have staged a range of modern fairy tales with a twist such as, Hansel, Gretel and the Big Bad Wolves, Jack and the Beanstalk and The Pied Piper of Hamilton. Set in Kirikiriroa, Snow White and the Seven Pirates follows a young Snow White as she joins forces with a fearsome pirate crew and a mysterious Taniwha to save her friends from the clutches of the monstrous Jabberwocky…

Snow White and the Seven Pirates isn’t just child-friendly entertainment, this is theatre for families by families. Multiple family groups are playing key roles in getting the show ready for the stage.

“Stories and More veteran Greg McCallum and his children Holly and Alex are in the cast, along with Courteney Mayall and her son Wolfganag as well as my own daughter Missy and my five year old Granddaughter Olive” says Stories and More founder and show director Cecilia Mooney. “It’s really quite special to have three generations of our family involved in the show” and “several parents and relatives of the children in my drama classes are also helping out on the show in production roles like backstage, music composition and set and costume construction”.

“I’ve been stage crew, a prop builder/painter, a dresser, an extra, and an actor with Stories and More over the years” say Stories and More member Greg McCallum. “It’s been a wonderful time with my children acting in the shows too and my wife helping out behind the scenes taking rehearsal photos. It is really a family thing and the Stories and More team have made me feel so welcome and capable in my many roles over the years”.

Stories and More newcomer Courteney Mayall comments, “It’s so awesome to be part of this year’s Stories and More show. This will be my son Wolfgang’s first time on stage and he’s loving every moment. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with him. Plus as an added bonus it has become a full family activity as my husband Jeremy is writing original music with Horomona Horo for the production!”

Suitable for ages five and up Snow White and the Pirates will be running at The Meteor Theatre from September 30 to October 4 with a mixture of daytime and evening performances. Tickets are $9 Child, $12 Adult and $35 Family Pass (four tickets). Further information and tickets are available at themeteor.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meteor Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 