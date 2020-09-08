Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marlborough Art & Wine Fair Shows Support For Salvation Army

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: The Marlborough Art And Wine Fair

Currently exhibiting at The Wine Station until Sunday 20th September will be the sixth rotation of artists as part of the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair.

Renowned Wellington-based artist, Anna Stichbury, who has family links to Marlborough, will exhibit her contemporary mixed-media paintings. Rarangi potter, Kaja Jungersen, will show her talent focused on surface colouring, decoration and patterns. Mieke Davies will be part of the event with her portraiture, with oil paint and conceptual landscape works. Pam Sowerby will exhibit her floral art and painting from impressionism to abstracts and the artist, Tui Johnson, will showcase her unique style in vector graphics.

The Salvation Army is the local charity associated with this two-week exhibition and will receive 50% of the gallery fee for each piece of art sold over the two weeks.

Comments Jacob Howan of The Salvation Army, “Add paint to a canvas, it becomes an artwork. Add force to a stone, it becomes a sculpture. An artist takes raw, basic materials and transforms them. Bringing life to them. The Salvation Army works to care for people, transform lives and reform society. It is about bringing life. Thank you for partnering with us in bringing life to the people of Marlborough.”

The Marlborough Art and Wine Fair began on 29th June and runs until 4th October with a different group of artists showcasing their creative talent every two weeks. To date, $36,000 in sales have been generated for local artists and more than $5,000 raised for local charities.

“This is a wonderful event to be part of and the creative talent in Marlborough is truly inspiring. In future years as the event develops, we see this as a catalyst for domestic tourism as people travel to Marlborough from other regions to enjoy the Art & Wine Fair,” says key sponsor, Paul Jackson of Harcourts. “Even with the uncertainty of events due to the current national alert levels, it has been fantastic to see the support from the community and for the associated charities.”

With less than four weeks to go before the four-month event concludes, organisers are encouraging locals who have not visited The Wine Station to come and enjoy the art in the relaxed setting.

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary, open daily at The Wine Station from 10am - 7pm.

 

