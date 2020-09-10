Gabe Newell’s International Race Team ‘The Heart Of Racing’ Begins NZ Journey Ahead Of Race 1
Sept. 10,
2020. Invercargil, SI. – NEW ZEALAND - The Heart
of Racing, an international motorsports team created by Gabe
Newell to raise funds for paediatric hospitals, has
established a team in New Zealand to support the Starship
Foundation and this weekend they go
racing.
The team will begin its debut season in New Zealand at the first round of the South Island Endurance Series this Friday and Saturday at Teretonga Park in Invercargill. A week later, The Heart of Racing will be at Hampton Downs to compete in the first round of the Golden Homes North Island Endurance Series on September 18th.
“The race track is really cool” says Alex
Riberas, “it is a very old school race track which I feel
Darren and I will really enjoy. One particular
characteristic of Teretonga is that there is very little
room for mistakes, with not a lot of run off areas. So being
precise and mistake free during the race, will be the key
element.”
"The track is something
different to what we are used to” says co-driver Darren
Kelly, “there is a very fast turn one and into a technical
mid-section, so it is crucial to be smooth and consistent,
as well as having a good exit from the final turn, with the
front straight being so long, you could lose a lot of time.
I am super excited to get out there to do some
laps.”
The series will host a hotly contested 1 hour and 3 hour race on Saturday that will test Kelly’s navigation skills and race craft against slower traffic in his racing debut amongst a field of NZ’s top iconic circuit racers.
While Riberas has raced with the team previously, Kelly is the newest addition to The Heart of Racing family. The team sponsored Kelly’s most recent season of drift driving in D1NZ, the National Drifting Championship in New Zealand, where he was the reigning champion of the series. The pair will be competing in both the North and South Island endurance series for the 2020 season.
“The Heart of Racing program really resonates with me and I feel lucky to begin my career in endurance racing with this team. As a Kiwi who spent a lot of time at Starship as a child, I am so excited to race for these kids,” says Kelly.
American businessman Gabe Newell created The Heart of Racing in Seattle, Washington in 2014 with two simple goals: raise as much money as possible for children’s hospitals and have fun while doing so. To date, millions of dollars have been raised for the leading paediatric care programs around the world.
“I am delighted to bring The Heart of Racing to New Zealand. The country has shown us so much kindness and we feel lucky to be working with the Starship Foundation,” says Newell, co-founder of Valve Software.
The team looks forward to this weekends race, The South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park Raceway, September 11-12, 2020.
