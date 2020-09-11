Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Alien Weaponry Sign To Slayer's Management

Friday, 11 September 2020, 8:02 am
Press Release: Alien Weaponry

New Zealand metal band Alien Weaponry join Los Angeles based Management Company, The RSE Group, home to high profile artists including Slayer, Gojira, Mastodon and Ghost.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Rick Sales and be a part of the company that manages some of our favorite artists.” said Henry de Jong, drummer of the powerhouse trio. “Rick Sales is a legend, and an influential figure in the metal scene worldwide.” Lewis de Jong, singer/guitarist adds, “We’re pretty humbled to be welcomed into this exclusive family of artists”.

The New Zealanders have been making headlines across the world with their unique fusion of thrash metal and their native language, te reo Maori. They occupied the no. 1 slot for 13 weeks on the ‘Devil’s Dozen’ countdown on USA radio station Sirius XM; their debut album Tu was voted album of the decade by Finish metal magazine Tounela; in Denmark they were welcomed to the Copenhell festival by a crowd of 10,000 doing a haka in their honor; and opened up for Slayer in Stuttgart Germany on their final European show last year.

While the world has been in lockdown due to Covid-19, the band has been back at home in New Zealand, writing and recording their second album. The album was due for release in 2020, but this has been delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

While Alien Weaponry has had to cancel all overseas touring in 2020, they will soon be announcing dates and locations for a New Zealand tour later this year.

