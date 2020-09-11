2021 The Good Oil Tactix Team Announced

The core of this year’s history-making The Good Oil Tactix squad returns for the 2021 ANZ Premiership with the goal of going one step further next year.

Four Silver Ferns and one national development squad member are included in the Marianne Delaney-Hoshek coached side.

New to the side is Silver Fern and Netball World Cup winning defender Karin Burger, who moves south from Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse to join fellow world champions Jane Watson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit, both of whom have signed on for two years. Also included is Silver Fern Kimiora Poi and development squad member Ellie Bird.

Missing from the squad after four seasons is Temalisi Fakahokotau who is not returning in 2021 after making the decision to move closer to family.

Tactix committee member Darren Wright said it was exciting to announce their full roster and the depth of the squad was a sign that the club was moving in the right direction.

“I am really pleased with the number of players we have managed to retain from our record breaking team of 2019 and thrilled to see the addition of Karin to the squad.”

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said she was excited to confirm her squad and couldn’t wait to begin preparation for the 2021 ANZ Premiership.

“It is fantastic that we have been able to secure the core of our team from 2019. Keeping things consistent allows the team culture to grow and for us to build on our performance.

“We are sad to see Temalisi go, as she has been a fantastic team member but we understand that family should always take priority. She has made a significant contribution over the past four seasons and we have seen her develop on and off court.

“We are excited about the addition of Karin which will allow Jane to play more in the GK role. She brings a determined attitude and will only enhance our options at the defence end.

“I think we have shown as a club that we can overcome any hurdle and we are really looking forward to 2021.”

The Good Oil Tactix made history for the club this season by reaching the ANZ Premiership Grand Final for the first time.

2021 The Good Oil Tactix

Ellie Bird

Karin Burger

Charlotte Elley

Sophia Fenwick

Samon Nathan

Erikana Pedersen

Kimiora Poi

Jess Prosser

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Jane Watson

© Scoop Media

