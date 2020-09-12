Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Half A Million Signed Up For Historic Māori Language Moment: Let's Make It 1 Million!

Saturday, 12 September 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

Half a million New Zealanders are set to make history this Monday in the inaugural Māori Language Moment and organisers are asking Aotearoa to go hard and aim for 1 million.

“Never before have this many people gathered to celebrate te reo Māori. We are making history this Monday. But why stop there? Let’s go hard and reach 1 million,” said Ngahiwi Apanui, Māori Language Commission chief executive.

“As the great New Zealander Tā Hēmi Hēnare said: “We have come too far not to go further, we have done too much, not to do more: Tawhiti rawa i tō tatou haerenga atu te kore haere tonu."

By 10am on Saturday 12 September, the Māori Language Moment's website running tally showed that 519,038 people had signed up already, with two days to go. While most are from New Zealand, thousands are also joining from overseas. From Australia to the United States, Scotland, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Denmark.

“We’re absolutely amazed, ecstatic and quote emotional to see more than 500,000 champions of te reo Māori will join us on Monday,”said Mr Apanui.

“We set a goal of 1 million for our moment because we are aiming to see 1 million speakers of te reo by 2040: it’s not too late to join us.”

The website sign-up website has struggled to cope with the rate of people signing up, at one stage people were joining and uploading photos and their “wai or why” they’re joining up every few seconds.

“It’s an emotional read for us to go through the reasons people are signing up. Māori New Zealanders sharing photos of their children, grandchildren or parents and grandparents. Pākeha people telling us te reo is part of their identity as a New Zealander that they’re proud of. New migrants telling us that te reo is something that makes them feel so grateful to be a new New Zealander and they want to be good Treaty partners," said Mr Apanui.

“The country is going through some of our toughest times right now and we are rallying together behind a language that was once banned and shunned.”

“The week hasn’t even begun and we are already feeling so proud of Aotearoa. Kia kaha te reo Māori! Kia kaha Aotearoa!"

Join the Māori Language Moment here https://tuku.reomaori.co.nz/

