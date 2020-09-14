Gisborne Punk-Rockers Sit Down In Front 'Who Ate All The Pies' Tour Dates Are Out

Sit Down In Front 'Who Ate All The Pies' Tour dates revealed, along with new album Confessions Of A Pie Thief. OUT NOW!

Since forming in January 2017, The Gisborne Punk-Rock band Sit Down In Front, whose members are all still in high school have been impressing fans in Aotearoa and abroad.

This four piece is lead from the front with frontman and lyricist Cory Newman (17), who uses a wheelchair due to his Cerebral Palsy, but whose energetic performances are enough to warm up and wow any crowd "magically capturing the essence of a young Johnny Rotten". Backed up by talented Guitarist Jackson Clarke (16), impressive bassist Roman Benson (15) with multi-talented self-taught drummer Rikki Noble (16).

They self-produced their 2018 debut album Red Light Runner in the small-town of Wairoa, New Zealand, the first single from the album 'Runaway Chair' quickly racked up over 45,000 streams on Spotify. After placing first in the 2019 Smokefreerockquest East Coast regional final they went on to be placed third nationally in the band category of Smokefreerockquest and since have performed and toured Aotearoa with some of their favourite artists including Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Villainy, Aussie shed-rockers The Chats and local inspiration Skinny Hobos, John Toogood, The D4 and Head Like A Hole. Sit Down In Front closed out a successful 2019 with a performance on the Garden Stage at Rhythm & Vines.

Their new album Confessions Of A Pie Thief was recorded at Roundhead studios under the expert guidance of renown International producer Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Opshop, Feelers). Lyrically the album centres around real-life situations, straightforward songs about stealing pies from the school tuck shop, karma, burning sausages on the BBQ or just having a bad day. The album was released in the midst of the global pandemic in June 2020, but that didn't stop the band sharing their punk rock dreams with the world.

Sit Down in Front’s brand of rock is built on the foundations of classic punk rock, they successfully capture the essence and energy of the old while creating their own, new, exciting, youthful sound. Collectively, the band are inspired by a wide range of genres from the 60s rock of the Rolling Stones and Beatles to punk bands like Sex Pistols and Green Day to the modern-day rock of Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine. New Zealand artists, Villainy, Shihad, Devil Skin, and Alien Weaponry have also all had a huge influence on the band.

© Scoop Media

