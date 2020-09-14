Silo Returns To The New Normal With A Deep Hug Of A Play!
Silo Theatre
presents
The Milford Asset Management Season of
EVERY BRILLIANT THING
By Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
Directed by Danielle Cormack with Jason Te Kare
Performed by Anapela Polata'ivao and Jason Te Kare
Acclaimed across the globe, this uplifting and life affirming solo performance about finding light in the dark touches all that bear witness to it. Not shying away from difficult conversations that surround depression, the heart of Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of small joys – whether it's ice cream, water fights, or laughing so hard you snort milk through your nose. It acts as a reminder that loneliness doesn’t necessitate that we are alone, instead celebrating the capacity in the human condition to hold on and overcome inner demons in a year where isolation has required us all to dig deep.
Dates: 5 Nov – 6 Dec (Tues-Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm)
Preview 5th Nov, Opening 6th Nov, Closing 6th Dec.
Venue: Samoa House - 283 Karangahape Road
Book via Eventfinda from Wednesday 23rd September
In a year where
Aucklanders have been starved of live performance,
Silo Theatre embrace the new normal to
deliver a charming and deeply moving show that has been on
their radar since its stunning world premiere at Edinburgh
Fringe in 2014. Resonating with an ever-increasing need for
mental health awareness and support, the enchanting
immediacy of Every Brilliant Thing
will be brought to life in the beautiful Fale of Sāmoa
House on Karangahape Road from November 5 – December 6,
embracing smaller audience numbers and a Zoom style
trans-Tasman co-direction
model.
"One of the funniest plays you'll ever see about depression – and possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see, full stop..." – The Guardian
You're seven years old. Dad's picked
you up late from school. He says that Mum's done something
stupid. That she's hurt herself because she's sad. So you
start to write a list, on Post-it notes. A list of every
brilliant thing in the world. Years pass, decades disappear,
and the list takes on a life of its own — because there
are plenty of brilliant things in the world, if you just
know where to look.
Wentworth co-stars Danielle Cormack and Robbie Magasiva originally broached the idea of bringing this heartwarming play back to New Zealand with Silo Theatre, but with ever-shifting border restrictions and quarantine time challenges the pair were unable to travel home from Australia. Magasiva has handed the leading role over to award-winning actors Anapela Polata'ivao (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, My Name Is Gary Cooper, Filthy Rich) and Jason Te Kare (CellFish and Pop-up Globe), who both bring energy, power and infectious charm to this incredible feat of storytelling. Unfolding in a little over an hour, and a lifetime for the character, these two highly skilled actors will play the role for alternate performances.
Cormack will direct the process from across the Tasman via a live digital platform, collaborating with Jason Te Kare and Anapela Polata'ivao who will be in the room to bring her vision for this production to life. This is creative innovation in the new world at its finest.
“I feel so fortunate that we are still able to present this work in what has been a particularly challenging year,” said Cormack of the ingenuity involved in this production. “In fact this project is more relevant than ever, both in exploring how we rehearse and create in this new climate and also presenting a play that deals with emotional isolation and the strains of mental health - matters that have been so testing in the COVID-19 crisis. The beauty of this work is that it explores these themes with as much gravity as it does levity, which makes for an enduring piece of theatre.”
Successfully creating a work that responsibly engages the audience in a conversation about suicide without stigma or fetishisation, this show was written to fully acknowledge that each person in the room will be touched by the subject in a different way. Every Brilliant Thing replicates the experience of life itself – funny and joyous and sad, and often all of those things at once.
EVERY
BRILLIANT THING
Designers: Rachel Marlow and Leon
Radojkovic
Imagery available Dropbox
Every Brilliant Thing contains adult themes and references to self-harm and suicide and is recommended for ages 15 and above.
If Every Brilliant Thing raises any concerns for you, Lifeline Aotearoa offers a 24/7 helpline and textline counselling service and can be reached at 0800 543 354 or text HELP (4357) for free, 24/7, confidential support. Additional information can be found on their website www.lifeline.org.nz. Other services which may be of assistance include mental health advocacy organisation, Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand (www.mentalhealth.org.nz), and youth mental health organisation, Youthline (www.youthline.co.nz, 0800 376 633). You may also consider speaking to a trusted source or engaging your local GP.
Silo Theatre are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of their Principal Partner Milford Asset Management, and Creative New Zealand, Foundation North and Auckland Council to ensure this production could continue in 2020.