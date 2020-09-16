Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RDU 98.5FM Presents ZORZA

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: RDU98.5 FM

15 Incredible Acts, 3 Iconic Venues, 1 Big Party 

On Thursday 12th November, RDU 98.5 FM presents Zorza. For one night only, Zorza brings St Asaph Street to life! 12 Bar, Darkroom & Space Academy will play host to a field of grassroots musicians from Ōtautahi and Aotearoa.

As pandemic rages around the world, we need the alchemy of local music, local hospitality and our local people to distract us, entertain us, connect us and provide a platform for the industry to flourish.

Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring different genres, tempos and mind-melting sonics. 

Fifteen New Zealand acts will be performing at Zorza including:

Hot Donnas, Juno Is, Koizilla, Vincent H.L, Head full of Snakes, Internet Death, Liam K. Swiggs, Lucy Hunter, Marsha, Model Home, Mousey, Nervous Jerk, The Transistors, Too Woke for Toast & Toyota.

With support from Three Boys Brewery, PALS, C4 Coffee & Ecochem

With thanks to ROCKSHOP, PHANTOM, COSMIC TICKETING & NZ ON AIR

For media enquiries please contact Kendra Walls RDU 98.5FM via
admin@rdu.org.nz

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RDU98.5 FM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 