RDU 98.5FM Presents ZORZA

15 Incredible Acts, 3 Iconic Venues, 1 Big Party

On Thursday 12th November, RDU 98.5 FM presents Zorza. For one night only, Zorza brings St Asaph Street to life! 12 Bar, Darkroom & Space Academy will play host to a field of grassroots musicians from Ōtautahi and Aotearoa.

As pandemic rages around the world, we need the alchemy of local music, local hospitality and our local people to distract us, entertain us, connect us and provide a platform for the industry to flourish.

Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring different genres, tempos and mind-melting sonics.

Fifteen New Zealand acts will be performing at Zorza including:

Hot Donnas, Juno Is, Koizilla, Vincent H.L, Head full of Snakes, Internet Death, Liam K. Swiggs, Lucy Hunter, Marsha, Model Home, Mousey, Nervous Jerk, The Transistors, Too Woke for Toast & Toyota.

With support from Three Boys Brewery, PALS, C4 Coffee & Ecochem

With thanks to ROCKSHOP, PHANTOM, COSMIC TICKETING & NZ ON AIR

