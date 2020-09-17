Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DFSNZ Launches World-first Te Reo Māori Anti-doping Videos

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 9:54 am
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori this week by launching a new video resource in te reo Māori, and enjoyed a Māori language moment on Monday. “This week we’re releasing a video which was originally developed by World Rugby, with whom we have partnered to make available in te reo Māori”, said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

DFSNZ have been collaborating with World Rugby on two short animation videos voiced in te reo. “We are really excited for this co-venture and are looking forward to sharing these with our friends and followers through our website and social media platforms. We’re keen to develop more ways to incorporate te reo Māori into our work supporting clean athletes and clean sport.

“This small step marks the start of an important journey for DFSNZ. We’re working to improve our cultural capability and supporting the Maihi Karauna through the introduction of te reo Māori more widely within DFSNZ both by our team, and also through the translation of some education materials.

“We realise we have a lot more to learn and to do, but we’re committed to positive change by embracing te ao Māori” Mr Paterson said.

Ka Whakanui a DFSNZ I te reo Māori

E hīkaka ana a DFSNZ ki te whakanui Te Wiki o te Reo Māori mā ‘Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori – Our Māori Language moment’ hei te Mane 14 o Hepetema.

‘Hei te wiki nei, ka tuku mātou I tētahi kiriata nā World Rugby I hanga I roto I te reo Māori’ e kī nei te Tumuaki o DFSNZ a Nick Paterson.

I mahitahi mātou a DFSNZ ki World Rugby kia hanga ētahi kiriata reo Māori nei. Kei te hikohiko mātou I tēnei mahitahitanga me tōna tohanga atu ki a mātou hoa me a mātou kaitautoko i runga I te ipurangi me ngā pae pāpāho papori. E ngākaunui ana mātou ki te whakawhanake I ngā huarahi maha kia uru ai te reo Māori I roto I a mātou nei mahi hei hāpai ake I ngā kaitkakaro me te whainga kia māori ngā hākinakina.

Koinei te tapuwae tuatahi o te haerenganui o DFSNZ. Kei te ngana mātou kia eke noa tā mātou mātauranga ao Māori me te tautoko I te Maihi Karauna mā te ako I te reo me te whakamāori I ētahi mahere mātauranga.

“Kei te mōhio mātou he nui te mahi kei mua I a mātou, heoi anō ka pūmau tonu mātou ki te tēnei huringa kia ākina te ao Māori” e kī nei a Mr. Paterson.

© Scoop Media

