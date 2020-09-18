Adam Hattaway And The Haunters Will Hit The Road October - December

One dark night, beneath the glow of a gas heater, Adam Hattaway and the Haunters emerged with a Bob Dylan record in one hand and a glass of cheap red wine in the other. Those albums will take you back to the good old days when heartbreak wasn't just something you learned about in the movies. Based in Ōtautahi/Christchurch, Adam Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) has been building a reputation in the world of alt-rock'n'roll. With sweltering hooks and raw emotional narrative, their sound says "put your arm around the one you love and remember that they won’t be there forever – but maybe that’s a good thing.’’ Adam Hattaway is for lovers. A born frontman, he performs alongside three Haunters; Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman. Their hypnotic live performances are punctuated by high kicks and borderline-biblical healing sessions. After moving festival goers at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and The Others Way, the band is now embarking on rolling out their third full-length album that follows their fuzz-laden debut album All Dat Love, and second album Crying Lessons, (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson)