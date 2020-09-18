Adam Hattaway And The Haunters Will Hit The Road October - December
On October 2nd, Adam Hattaway and The Haunters will release their new single and video 'Wasting Our Time', their first new music since sophomore album Crying Lessons released in 2019. To celebrate they will embark on a massive 12-date tour across Aotearoa, performing at venues big and small with a sparkling lineup of support including Tāmaki Makaurau's Dateline, Country Album of the Year 2020 finalist Katie Thompson, indie-pop favourite Dictaphone Blues and more!
Tickets go on sale today, midday at undertheradar.co.nz - see below for full tour dates.
ADAM HATTAWAY
AND THE HAUNTERS
OCT 31 - Cassels Blue Smoke,
Christchurch
NOV 6 - Barrytown Hall, Barrytown
NOV 7 - Woodstock Hotel, Hokitika
NOV 13 - The Third Eye,
Wellington
NOV 14 - Whanganui
Musicians Club, Whanganui
NOV 20 -
Paisley Stage, Napier
NOV 21 -
The Jam Factory, Tauranga
NOV 27 - Wine Cellar, Auckland
NOV 28 - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh
DEC 4 - Dog With Two Tails,
Dunedin
DEC 5 - Yonder,
Queenstown
|One dark night, beneath
the glow of a gas heater, Adam Hattaway and the Haunters
emerged with a Bob Dylan record in one hand and a glass of
cheap red wine in the other. Those albums will take you back
to the good old days when heartbreak wasn't just something
you learned about in the movies.
Based in Ōtautahi/Christchurch, Adam Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) has been building a reputation in the world of alt-rock'n'roll. With sweltering hooks and raw emotional narrative, their sound says "put your arm around the one you love and remember that they won’t be there forever – but maybe that’s a good thing.’’
Adam Hattaway is for lovers. A born frontman, he performs alongside three Haunters; Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman. Their hypnotic live performances are punctuated by high kicks and borderline-biblical healing sessions. After moving festival goers at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and The Others Way, the band is now embarking on rolling out their third full-length album that follows their fuzz-laden debut album All Dat Love, and second album Crying Lessons, (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson)