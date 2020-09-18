NZ’s Largest Cycling Event Postponed Until November 2021

Photo: supplied by BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

It is with a heavy heart that the organisers of the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge have today made the tough decision to postpone this year’s event, which was planned to run on the weekend of Saturday 14 November 2020, and will now take place on 27 November 2021.

The Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge Trust and event management team are hugely disappointed to be making this announcement, however with just under 8 weeks until event weekend, and with the continued uncertainty around what the coming weeks and months may hold for mass participation events, we believe this is the right decision in the current environment.

The decision was not made lightly with many hours of deliberation over the pros and cons of running the event, which we have done in close consultation with key event partners as well as other affected parties including local council and community stakeholders.

Our key priorities for running a successful event are the safety of our participants and personnel as well as being able to deliver a world class event experience for all those involved. With people travelling from all around New Zealand to the event, and with the sheer size of the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, we can only achieve this with the entire country sitting in COVID Level 1, which cannot be guaranteed at this point in time.

Consideration has also been given to the financial risk of continuing to plan for an event which may not be able to take place. By making our decision now, it holds the event in good stead to build on its 43 year history for many years to come.

Of today’s decision, Kay Brake, Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge Trust Chairperson says “We had to aim for the best possible outcome for our participants, volunteers, staff, sponsors, suppliers and stakeholders, keeping in mind health and safety is always paramount for our event. Making this decision now gives certainty and means we are in a position to offer the best solution to our entrants this year and to roll out a quality event experience next year.”

Event Director, Debbie Chambers adds

“We are all devastated about this decision, but we know it is the right decision to protect the integrity and reputation of the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge for years to come. We have seen an increase in the numbers of cyclists getting out on their bikes recently and have confidence that this event will come back bigger and better than ever in 2021. We want to say a huge thank you to all those participants, key stakeholders and suppliers who have backed us this year and we hope to see you all back at the event on November 27th, 2021”

David O’Connor, Chairman of BDO New Zealand added “As naming sponsor, we fully support the decision to defer this year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge to November 2021. We want to thank the event team for their considered and inclusive approach when having to make this difficult but understandable call. We look forward to working alongside them again in 2021 and to everyone’s continued participation next year “.

Taupo Mayor David Trewavas said the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge was an iconic event and one of the cornerstones of the district’s annual events calendar. “For the first time in the events 43 year history we won’t be seeing thousands of cyclists riding around our beautiful lake. As a tourist destination however, we’d encourage all those who were already signed up to take part in this year’s event to continue with their plans to visit us in November and we’ll welcome you with open arms to enjoy the multitude of tourist activities that our beautiful Central North Island region has to offer.”

The BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge will now take place again on Saturday 27th of November 2021, when it will celebrate its 44th anniversary.

All current entrants for the 2020 event have been contacted by email with options regarding the event.

