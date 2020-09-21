Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fat Freddy's Drop Auckland Show Postponed, Wellington Show To Go Ahead

Monday, 21 September 2020, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Fat Freddy's Drop

Thursday 24 September 
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington 
SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 September 
The Cauldron @ Spark Arena, Auckland 
POSTPONED

Tickets that have been purchased to the concert on Saturday, 26th September 2020 remain totally valid to the yet announced new date

PHOTO CREDIT TYRONE McCARTHY
RECORDED LIVE FROM THE MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE 

The SOLD OUT Fat Freddy's Drop headlining show at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on Thursday, 24th September is proceeding as planned.

However, Eccles Entertainment regret to announce that due to current COVID-19 Alert Level 2.5 status in Auckland the headlining Fat Freddy's Drop concert at The Cauldron, Spark Arena on Saturday, 26th September 2020 has been postponed.

A practical decision has been made by promoter Eccles Entertainment to delay announcing a new show date until Auckland is back in COVID-19 Alert Level 1. “As soon as we move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 we will announce a new show date. We hope to present Fat Freddy's Drop on stage at The Cauldron, Spark Arena in as soon as possible" – Brent Eccles.

All tickets that have been purchased to the concert on Saturday 26th September 2020 remain totally valid to the yet to be announced new date.

