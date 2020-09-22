The Kauri Museum - Settlers Day 2020 - Cancelled

Today The Kauri Museum announced that the 2020 Settlers Day event, scheduled for October 3rd, has been cancelled.

Covid-19 presents challenges for holding indoor events where large numbers of people are expected to attend. We have therefore made the decision to cancel Settlers Day 2020. We will instead be uploading digital content to our social media accounts highlighting our annual live day. Keep an eye on our facebook and Instagram accounts as we share 10 years of our community coming together to celebrate our cultural heritage.

Settlers Day is the one day of the year when The Kauri Museum truly comes to life as we explore stories and activities of the past. It is our chance to dress up and have some fun! Visitors take part in a wide range of activities including rope making, print making and butter making as our volunteers share their skills. Engines are fired up and the billy is boiled. The smell of strong tea and diesel engines fill the air, there is truly nothing like it.

In previous years Settlers Day, has attracted over 1500 visitors who joined in the festivities. We are looking forward to doing it again next year - put a note in your diary for October 2021, and come along to a revitalised Settlers Day.

In the meantime The Kauri Museum remains open for visitors 7 days a week, from 9am to 5pm.

