Bradley Lane Project Continues To Thrive In Times Of Uncertainty

Bradley Lane Project will return to Glen Innes this October with a mix of both in-person and online events. The programme has factored in the impact that changes in alert levels due to Covid-19 may have on the street art event, so this year’s activities have been planned to provide a wider and safer way for the audience to engage and participate.

The annual Bradley Lane Project will continue to showcase the impressive talent of New Zealand artists through the live painting of outdoor murals, but for the first time since its inception, the associated art exhibition, artist talks, and panel discussion have all been moved online.

“We’re really excited that we can offer the Bradley Lane Project experience in a range of formats this year,” says event founder and producer Gary Silipa. “2020 has been a challenging year for many people and now more than ever we need opportunities for community connection and engagement”.

Bradley Lane Project is a feature event of Artweek Auckland 2020 and is the longest running street art event in the city. This year’s talented line-up of artists include Sean Anoma, Rebecca ter Borg, Bobby MacDonald, Holly Rocck, and Levi Hawken.

Over the weekend of 16th to 18th October, the artists will paint five new murals around the Glen Innes town centre, adding to the 30 existing murals that have been painted since 2013. The three-day event has showcased some of the best artistic talent in Aotearoa over the past eight years and is now one of the most highly anticipated events of the Artweek festival.

This year the event’s guided mural tours and workshops will be led by Street Artearoa, Auckland’s first dedicated street art tour company. Street Artearoa launches during the festival and will provide regular guided tours across Auckland led by street artists with a unique and in-depth knowledge of Auckland’s street art scene.

As part of the programme this year, Bradley Lane Project is also partnering with the Glen Innes Family Centre to deliver a series of workshops which will end in a live mural painting. Led by artist Amiria Puia-Taylor, the workshops will enable a group of local youth to gain mural-painting skills and to contribute positively to their community. The Young Artist Volunteer Program has been an integral part of Bradley Lane Project since 2016.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and the recent lockdowns in Auckland, Bradley Lane Project 2020 looks to be another vibrant and colourful event, engaging a diverse range of people, providing an exciting and varied programme of events, and continuing to enhance the visual landscape of the Glen Innes town centre.

What: Bradley Lane Project 2020

Cost: Free, all welcome

Where: Glen Innes Town Centre & online

When: Thursday 15 – Sunday 18 October 2020

How: See website for programme details

Artists: Bobby MacDonald, Sean Anoma, Rebecca ter Borg, Holly Rocck, Levi Hawken

Supporters: Artweek Auckland, Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board, Creative New Zealand, Tāmaki Regeneration Company, Glen Innes Family Centre, Street Artearoa, Glen Innes Business Association, Te Oro.

Website: www.bradleylane.nz , Artweek Auckland

About Bradley Lane Project

Bradley Lane is the name of a once ordinary laneway in Glen Innes, Auckland. In 2013 four artists tried to create a festive atmosphere while painting two murals in it over a weekend in spring. They had an idea of returning to the laneway annually to paint more murals and decided to call it the Bradley Lane Project.

The goal was to add more colour in the local community to walls that would otherwise be blank or tagged with graffiti with the hope of encouraging the positive benefits public art can have.

Bradley Lane Project is presented by the TGTB Charitable Trust.

Artist Erin Forsyth working alongside Te Oro art student Zakk during Bradley Lane 2017, Image credit: Raymond Sagapolutele

About the TGTB Charitable Trust

Established in 2016, the TGTB Charitable Trust aims to celebrate and support art made by local artists; engage the community with and quality art experiences; and build and nurture the arts culture in Tāmaki.

