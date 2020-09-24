Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

­Violin Star Brings Paris To Kiwi Audiences

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Operatunity

It’s been a shaky start to Operatunity’s ‘I Love Paris’ national concert tour, with the first three Auckland concerts cancelled due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, violin star Jessica Hindin is thrilled the rest of the tour can go ahead and can’t wait to whisk audiences to Paris - the perfect remedy in the age of housebound COVID-19.


Whilst audiences were able to enjoy Jess’s playing in the Operatunity ‘Happiness Half Hour’ concerts on YouTube Jess says, “nothing beats performing to a lovely live audience, especially a lovely live OPERATUNITY audience! They're my favourite!” After a long time at home, she is looking forward to revisiting the beauty of New Zealand from the comfort of the Operatunity tour bus!

Following a dazzling international career spanning 5 continents, these days you’ll find Jess performing around New Zealand and working at Sistema Aoteoroa, a programme designed to bring social change, empowerment and growth to children in South Auckland though orchestral music. With the rise of COVID-19 Jess says, “it’s been a very unusual 6 months…It’s very sad to see so many live performances postponed…I just need to be patient!” Nevertheless, Jess has had plenty to keep her busy, creating online resources for Sistema, taking care of a new puppy, and working on her rural property.

When asked what audiences can expect from ‘I Love Paris’ Jess says, "beautiful classic songs which we all have somewhere locked in the backs of our minds…singing and humming along to the memories which will pour in once the music starts". And in true Operatunity style, there will of course be "beautiful dresses and fabulous suits – after all, one can’t go to Paris without looking the part!"

Operatunity presents ‘I Love Paris’, touring nationwide 8th October - 6th November 2020. The show will transport audiences to the city of light, in a charming homage to Parisian life. It features a feast of French music including popular songs like ‘Yesterday when I was young’, ‘Seasons in the Sun’, ‘Under the Bridges of Paris’, to famous operatic arias from Carmen, the ‘Can-Can’, songs from Gigi like ‘The Night we Invented Champagne’ and songs made famous by the great Edith Piaf like ‘La vie en Rose’ and ‘Milord’. This tour stars singers Susan Boland, Derek Hill, Stuart Coats and Kelly Lim Harris, with violinist Jessica Hindin and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

For more information visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

