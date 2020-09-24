Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MINAMINA - The New Track From Valkyrie

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

“Minamina is about finding the courage to ask that person you have been longing for to dance with you and to command their attention. However, we wrote this metaphorically, and the woman we speak of represents our native language; she is ‘Te Reo’ and the man, in this case, represents us as a band; Valkyrie. Now we finally have the courage to face and ask our language if we may have the honour to dance and be one.”

Stream/Download Minamina here!

Valkyrie is an intriguing band that features the talented Omer Gilroy and Rebel Reid, a powerhouse of vocals, performance and talent from South Auckland. With every song release, Valkyrie reinvents themselves, letting the music create the aesthetics all over again. As well as being amazing musicians, they have cover-worthy styling and their live sets are humorous and captivating.

Adding the silky voices of Omer & Pere (also of Maimoa) singing in Te Reo Māori, ‘Minamina’ is full of these contrasting vibes, with powerful vocals over Latin/hip-hop beats.

‘Minamina’ is the perfect tune if you need a little salsa sexiness into your day!

Valkyrie has performed at multiple festivals such as Splore 2018 + 2019 Main stage, Big Gay Out, George in the Park and they opened for international act ‘Safia’. As well as having hit the stage for a 12 date NZ tour in 2017, Valkyrie’s debut EP (2017) went straight to the top of the NZ heatseekers chart. Their latest single ‘Good Thing’ smashed over a million views on Tiktok and is still on the airwaves now.

“Honestly, you need to see and hear Valkyrie” ~ Paul Goddard (muzic.net.nz)

For more - go to - http://www.valkyrieofficial.com/
 

