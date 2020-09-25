Drug Free Sport New Zealand And Sport Integrity Australia Education Collaboration Wins Recognition

Two of Drug Free Sport New Zealand’s (DFSNZ) Education resources have won accolades at the 2020 LearnX Live! Summit and Awards Show, held virtually on 17 September 2020. The Health Effects of Doping augmented reality app, and the Clean Sport 101 online course won a suite of learning design awards, including “Best Use of Technology in Learning” and “Best Free e-Learning Resource”.

The Health Effects app was developed in collaboration with Sports Integrity Australia (SIA), and Clean Sport 101 jointly with SIA and the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition for our education initiatives,” said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson. “Our goal is to provide Kiwi athletes with world-class support for clean sport. These projects are about ensuring we use technology well to engage with athletes at all ages and levels.” The LearnX Live! awards are an international awards programme that recognise multiple fields within learning, development and talent management across the corporate, education and public-service sectors.

HEALTH EFFECTS OF DOPING APP

The Health Effects of Doping app received three awards:

• Best Use of Technology in Learning.

• Best Augmented Reality Industry Specific Skills Training Project.

• Best Performance Support Project.

The app was designed to teach athletes what happens to their bodies when they use performance enhancing drugs.

Through the app, users create their own avatar who experiences all the health effects of certain substances.

By using the phone’s camera, users can peer inside their avatar to see how performance enhancing drugs change their organs and nervous system.

The Health Effects of Doping app is embedded into DFSNZ’s Good Clean Sport Youth school workshops and webinars. Contact DFSNZ to book this free workshop or webinar.

CLEAN SPORT 101

Clean Sport 101 received the prestigious Best Free eLearning Resource, and has also been adopted by anti-doping organisations in Australia and the United States. DFSNZ’s version of Clean Sport 101 includes NZ-specific content, and will soon be available in te reo Māori.

Clean Sport 101 was developed for athletes at all levels of sport, from clubs to aspiring Olympians, as well as whānau who should also be aware of the risks and rules. Athletes can access the Clean Sport 101 resources from the DFSNZ e-Learning site.

