Tim Minchin Releases Fourth Single ‘Airport Piano’ Ahead Of Debut Album, Apart Together (Nov 20)

Ahead of his debut album APART TOGETHER, set for release through BMG Australia on November 20, Tim Minchin has revealed his fourth single ‘Airport Piano’. Imbued with his trademark biting social commentary, the track takes a more upbeat direction than Tim’s other singles, which include acclaimed debut single ‘Leaving LA’ and album title track ‘Apart Together’.

“Airport Piano is almost definitely the funkiest tribute to midlife crises and the emptiness of acquisition ever recorded in the antipodes,” said Minchin. “It walks the line between extremely cool and extremely uncool with barely a teeter.”

Minchin’s first single of 2020, ‘Leaving LA’ was added to rotation on Double J, and acclaimed by NME Australia, Newstalk ZB, Music Feeds, The Music and more. His second single was equally well-received; ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’ was praised by Rolling Stone, NME Australia, RNZ, The Music and Scenestr.

His most recent single, and album title track, ‘Apart Together’, was inspired by a story on LA radio station KCRW about an elderly couple in their mobile home who died of hypothermia in each other’s arms. The song tenderly teases out the improbable beauty of such an outcome, framing it in an exquisitely pensive setting.

Tim Minchin is a veritable creative genius; he’s enjoyed continued worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist, countless sold-out concerts, as well as being one of the most successful Australian comedians of his generation.

That it has taken Minchin until now to release his first “proper” album speaks volumes about the twists and turns his career has taken since he made the 14,500-mile journey to London from Perth in the hope of finding an audience for a kohl-eyed, shock-headed musical comedian.

He has won Best Musical Olivier Awards and Tony Nominations for Matilda and Groundhog Day, as well as a Grammy nomination for the Matilda Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in Australia, the UK and the US. He has most recently been seen in Upright, a Foxtel/Sky Atlantic production which he co-wrote, executive produced, starred in and wrote music for. Minchin also opened and closed the illustrious BAFTAs recently, at which he delivered a “hilariously bleak” (NME) bespoke original song to open proceedings.

‘Airport Piano’ is available for purchase and stream on all platforms now. Tim Minchin’s forthcoming album is set for release on November 20.

