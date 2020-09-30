Bay Of Islands Music Festival Announces Epic First Line-up

The BAY OF ISLANDS MUSIC FESTIVAL today announces a mega FIRST line-up for its January 2021 event at the stunning Kainui Road Vineyard near Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands.

New Zealand music darling BENEE will be joined by fan favourites THE BETHS and TAMI NEILSON at the festival on Friday, 8 January 2021. Tickets are on sale now and will be strictly limited. More exciting New Zealand acts are to be added to the line-up soon.

The festival announcement coincides with today’s #WEMAKEEVENTS Global Day of Action, highlighting the thousands of people behind the scenes who need events to happen. From 8pm – 11pm, venues around the country will be lit up red. Others will fire shafts of white light into the night sky, each one signifying potential job losses.

The Bay of Island Music Festival is also significant for women in the events sector. Not only is the promoter female, but so is the site manager and the majority of the key personnel involved in the organisation of the event..

Promoter Jackie Sanders says it’s a thrill to have secured such a strong NZ-made line-up for the event that will bring people back to the Bay of Islands.

“It feels good to be supporting the production crews and suppliers who are hurting so badly now with such a cracking festival. We encourage New Zealanders to add this event to their must-do activities this summer. And make time to explore the region, it's a bit of paradise in our own backyard.”

BENEE is 2020’s breakout indie pop phenomenon, a fervent audience growing around her groove-drenched sound and quirky lyrical take on the world. Her smash hit Supalonely has gone on to become one of the most popular songs of 2020, reaching Platinum in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and many more countries as its streams climb close to 2 billion! Songs like Soaked, Glitter, Evil Spider and Find An Island have won her legions of fans around the world. She claimed four NZ Music Awards in 2019 and performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the Ellen Show, she has been waiting patiently to tour and we are excited to announce she will headline the Bay of Islands Music Festival.

THE BETHS debut album Future Me Hates Me had irresistible pop rock hooks that drew acclaim worldwide, including from Rolling Stone. The album also made the shortlist for New Zealand’s 2018 Taite Music Prize, and lead vocalist and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes has twice been nominated for the Silver Scroll Award, New Zealand’s most prestigious songwriting honor. In 2019, The Beths were nominated for five Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, winning Best Group and Best Alternative Artist.

TAMI NEILSON has a big-ballad voice that belts out country Americana, soul-infused R'n'B, Western swing or good old Rock ’n' Roll. New Zealand has taken this stacked-high beehive chick to their hearts, with multiple NZ Music Awards and hit albums.

The Bay of Island Music Festival goes on sale at (8am) today, Wednesday, 30 September and are only $99 + Booking Fees

Tickets available at www.eventfinda.co.nz

© Scoop Media

