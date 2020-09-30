Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snowplanet’s Open At Alert Level Two

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

We know kids, teenagers and their parents all enjoy Snowplanet. It’s always a popular school holiday activity in Auckland. So we’re staying open later to let more people enjoy the snow. Remember at Alert Level 2 BOOKINGS ARE ESSENTIAL as entry is limited to 100 people per 2 hour session.

Here at Snowplanet the health and safety of all our visitors and staff is of the highest importance. We are committed to opening Snowplanet in a safe and meaningful way that meets the guidelines for Alert Level 2. This will mean working together with you to ensure everyone stays safe while visiting.

Some things to consider when visiting us

• We ask that you have the Government QR code app installed on your phone or mobile device

• QR Code posters are located around our site including at all entrances to the resort and the restaurant

• If you are unwell, please stay home

• We have an increased cleaning regimen across the entire facility

• Information and education on Covid-19 will be posted at all entrances

• We will be open for 100 people at a time on the snow

• We will be open for 100 people maximum in the 7 Summits Restaurant

• Please follow good personal hygiene practices at all times

• Please also follow all Alert Level 2 guidelines; wear PPE and maintain personal distancing even when on the snow

• Please be patient while we manage customer access to the snow

OPENING HOURS DURING OCTOBER SCHOOL HOLIDAYS (28th Sep – 11th Oct)

Mon – Thurs: 9:30AM – 9:30PM

Fri: 9:30AM – Midnight

Sat: 9:00AM – 11:30PM

Sun: 9:00AM – 9:00PM

SESSION TIMES:

Mon – Thurs | 3 Sessions:

12PM – 2PM 5PM – 7PM 7:30PM – 9:30PM

School Holiday Program

9:30AM – 11:30AM and 2:30PM – 4:30PM

Friday | 4 Sessions:

12PM – 2PM 5PM – 7PM 7:30PM – 9:30PM 10PM – Midnight

School Holiday Program

9:30AM – 11:30AM and 2:30PM – 4:30PM

Saturday | 6 Sessions:

9AM – 11AM 11:30AM – 1:30PM 2PM – 4PM 4:30PM – 6:30PM 7PM – 9PM 9:30PM – 11:30PM

Sunday | 5 Sessions:

9AM – 11AM 11:30AM – 1:30PM 2PM – 4PM 4:30PM – 6:30PM 7PM – 9PM

