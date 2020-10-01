Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gearing Up For The 15th Burt Munro Challenge

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 8:55 am
Press Release: Southland Regional Development Agency

The countdown is officially on to the 15 th Burt Munro Challenge, with registrations for the largest rally in the southern hemisphere opening today!

Set to be held from the 10 – 14 February 2021, Challenge organisers are looking forward to welcoming new and returning riders, spectators and support crews to the southern event.

Kicking off on Wednesday 10 February with the Southland Honda Have a Go Day, the Challenge includes six other events across the 5-day period, including the NZ Hill Climb Champs, drag racing, beach racing, Teretonga sprint races, speedway and street racing.

Burt Munro Challenge Committee Chair Craig Hyde said with 2020 proving to be a challenging year for event organisers and local businesses, he was looking forward to the Burt Munro Challenge helping to give the community, riders, and Burt Munro fans a boost for the coming 2021 year.

“Along with celebrating the ingenuity and determination of local speed legend Burt Munro, the Challenge is also about fostering camaraderie and coming together to share a passion of motorcycles and racing,” he said.

Spectator tickets can be purchased and competitor registrations completed at https://www.burtmunrochallenge.co.nz/, with riders having until 24 January 2021 to register.

Great South, Southland’s Regional Development Agency, is supporting the Southland Motorcycle Club with the event’s management and delivery, and Conference and Events Manager Karen Witham said after many cancellations and postponements during the 2020 year, there was a real sense of excitement for being able to welcome the bikes and the crowds back to Southland.

“The Challenge provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Southland region and gives motorcyclists and their support crews added motivation to explore what the south has to offer.

We’re looking forward to welcoming people from all over New Zealand to be part of one of the region’s iconic destination events,” she said.

