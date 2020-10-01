New Wearable Arts Show For Wānaka

The Wanaka A&P Show has today announced the addition of a wearable arts competition to its highly anticipated 2021 event.

The brand-new competition – called The Runway: Art You Wear – is a wearable arts show featuring a collection of creative clothing made from sustainable and recycled materials. The Runway event will be held at the Upper Clutha Rugby Club rooms as part of the 84th Wanaka A&P Show on March 12-13, 2021.

Organiser Phillipa Wilson says it was time for the community to reinvent the previously popular Wanaka Wearable Creations show, which was last held in 2016.

“Wanaka Wearable Creations was always a prominent event in the local calendar so we have decided to reinvigorate it for next year’s Wanaka A&P Show,” she says. “The Wanaka Show is all about showcasing our region and we look forward to seeing some great designs that reflect this, from the creations inspired by the wines and fruits of Central Otago to the iconic bra fence in the Cardrona Valley. The bra fence category is a bit of fun while also helping to raise awareness of the great cause that the bra fence supports: breast cancer research.”

Entries are now open and budding designers can choose to enter one of five categories; Open (let your imagination run wild), Agriculture (to reflect the A&P Show), Central Otago (something inspired by the local landscape, fruit and wine) and Bizarre Brassieres (kooky, unconventional and considers being a woman today). There is also a special Primary School category for entrants in Year 0-8.

Every wearable creation must have a model for The Runway wearable arts fashion show and entries close December 1, 2020. Prizes include a luxury weekend stay at Millbrook Resort, $500 cash, Paper Plus vouchers and prize packs valued at $250.

All garments will be evaluated on originality, creativity, use of recycled materials and how sustainable the outfit is by a panel of local judges with an eye for style and design.

“We encourage all primary school students to get involved and come up with an innovative design using recycled materials. Secondary school students can also enter via the Open category and will be eligible to win the overall prize of $500 cash and a weekend at Millbrook, sponsored by Hook,” Wilson adds. “Designing an outfit takes time so get your thinking caps on now and get started – we are very excited to see what the talented people of the Upper Clutha can come up with for The Runway.”

