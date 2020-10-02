SOL3 MIO Announce Rescheduled Concert Date

SOL3 MIO announce a new date for their SPARK SESSIONS: SOL3 MIO concert at Spark Arena. The concert will now take place on Thursday 11 March 2021. All tickets for the original date of 13 September remain valid for the new show.

The concert will feature a live orchestra, MC Hilary Barry and special guests including Stan Walker, and the SPARK SESSIONS live stream will also go ahead, streaming live on Facebook.

SOL3 MIO’s Pene Pati said that while the group hoped that the concert could happen this year, it wasn’t possible due to restrictions in gathering sizes and his international schedule.

“Our priority has been to make sure we are ready to make the concert go ahead as soon as it is safe to do so, but I’m flying out to Europe this weekend for work that’s been booked for more than a year so we have to wait until all three of us can be in New Zealand together.” he said.

“Thank you so much to all our fans who have been so patient. We are going to make sure that the concert is worth the wait!”

Ticketmaster will contact ticket-holders with concert details and refunds are available for ticket-holders unable to attend the new date. Limited tickets are still available.



SPARK SESSIONS: SOL3 MIO

Thursday 11 March 2021

Spark Arena

