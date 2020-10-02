Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Family Favourite Night At The Museum Returns

Friday, 2 October 2020, 11:40 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Museum’s annual family favourite Night at the Museum will return next week in a birthday-themed event to celebrate the Museum’s 150th anniversary on Rolleston Avenue.

The Museum will be open for young explorers from 6.00 to 8.00 pm on 6, 7 and 8 October.

The theme of this year’s event is tied to House of Treasures: 150 Objects from Canterbury Museum Ngā Taonga Tuku Iho, the book commemorating the Museum’s 150th anniversary. 1 October marked 150 years since the Museum’s doors first opened on Rolleston Avenue.

Participants will search the Museum for clues that will tell them which taonga (treasure) has gone missing from the book. Children are also encouraged to dress up as something you might find in a Museum.

Each night, all correct entries go in the draw to win a prize. There’s also a prize for best costume.

Museum Director Anthony Wright says he’s thrilled that, after being postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19, Night at the Museum is now able to take place.

“We know Night at the Museum is a real highlight on some Canterbury families’ calendars so we’re really pleased it’s able to go ahead. Our staff are really looking forward to a night of fun too.”

Night at the Museum usually takes place in the July school holidays as part of Kidsfest. In a typical year more than 6,000 people attend across four nights.

Night at the Museum: 6.00 – 8.00 pm on 6, 7 and 8 October. Attendance is free; donations appreciated.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 