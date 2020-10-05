Te Māngai Pāho And NZ On Air Co-fund Round Announcement

Te Māngai Pāho and Irirangi Te Motu/NZ On Air have announced a new co-fund to encourage high-quality, compelling Māori language content for distribution to a broad range of audiences.

The fund seeks high-quality, scripted and factual, original content that uses a range of levels of te reo Māori and engages audiences in an informative and inclusive way.

This is the second co-fund partnership for the funding agencies, with $8 million available for proposals with a minimum of at least 30% te reo Māori content.

The co-fund is a two-step process, with successfully shortlisted projects invited to submit full proposals in the new year.

“Both agencies acknowledge the growing need for Māori language content that serves all audiences, and this co-fund is another great step forward for te reo Māori content that serves all New Zealanders,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“Considerable work has gone on behind the scenes to align the agencies and we are thrilled to be able to bring a fund of this size to life.”

Irirangi Te Motu/NZ On Air’s Chief Executive Cameron Harland agreed, saying both organisations are focused on funding original content that engages audiences in an informative and inclusive way, using a range of levels of te reo Māori.

“Following the success of our first joint round late last year, we are proud to be partnering again with a greater joint pool of funding available,” Mr Harland says.

“Ensuring that audiences across Aotearoa have access to a range of content that normalises the use of te reo is a crucial step towards supporting Māori language revitalisation,” he continued.

Applications will be available via Te Māngai Pāho’s online application portal Te Pūahatanga

and will close 5:00pm, Rātū, 17 o Whiringa-ā-rangi (November). Successfully shortlisted projects will be invited to submit full proposals at the end of Whiringa-ā-rangi.

More information on the round, including the RFP document, can be found here.

