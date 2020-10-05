Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Signals The Return Of Glamour And Live Performance For Auckland City

Six of New Zealand’s most successful International opera stars will be joining the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in their upcoming performance APO at the Opera: Tales of Passion and Betrayal on Friday 9 October.

COVID related travel restrictions have kept these gifted performers at home in New Zealand and away from their previously scheduled international engagements.

World-renowned kiwi Tenor Simon O’Neill has been the creative driver behind the programme and as one of the world’s most in-demand opera stars, he brings considerable mana to the stage. The stellar cast he has helped assemble will also shine a light on the strong singing tradition that exists here in Aotearoa.

The APO is also looking forward to reuniting with acclaimed New Zealand born conductor Holly Mathieson. Holly has returned home to New Zealand for an extended stay and will conduct this 9 October performance along with a variety of other engagements around New Zealand.

With restrictions on mass gatherings scheduled to lift at 11.59 on Wednesday 7 October, this performance will be the orchestra’s first opportunity to welcome back audiences to the Auckland Town Hall since the second lockdown commenced in early August.

To help celebrate this occasion and to show support for the wider creative sector, the APO has collaborated with leading New Zealand fashion designer, Liz Mitchell ONZM, who will be dressing all six soloists for this performance in her signature couture designs.

Friday 9 October with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra promises to be a night of glamour and breath-taking music from some of the most beloved operas ever written.

The Trusts Community Foundation Opera in Concert

APO at the OPERA: Tales of Passion and Betrayal

7.30pm, Friday 9 October

Auckland Town Hall

Conductor Holly Mathieson Presenter Simon O’Neill Soprano Anna Leese

Soprano Natasha Wilson

Mezzo-soprano Kristin Darragh

Tenor Simon O’Neill

Tenor Amitai Pati

Tenor Oliver Sewell Programme: Bellini Norma: Overture

Bellini I puritani

Gounod Roméo et Juliette

Puccini La bohème

Verdi La traviata

Verdi Otello

Verdi Rigoletto

