Three WKN Titles Up For Grabs At A ProKick Spooktacular Event In Belfast, October 31

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: World Kickboxing Network

The World Kickboxing Network returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, October 31 with A ProKick Spooktacular Event, taking place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Presented by Billy Murray, Saturday Fight Night Special aka "Bash N Mash" dinner show features three WKN amateur championship bouts with European, International and British titles on the line. The list of competitors includes fighters representing Northern Ireland, Wales, Germany and Italy.

Grace Goody of Northern Ireland squares off against Pia Peters of Germany. The pair battles it out for WKN European women's bantamweight amateur title.

Jay Snoddon of Northern Ireland takes on Ranieri Cingolani of Italy. The contest is for WKN International featherweight amateur belt.

James Braniff of Northern Ireland meets Joshua Embradura of Wales. WKN British super lightweight amateur strap is on the line.

The bouts are scheduled for four by two minute rounds under oriental rules.

Limited tickets for A ProKick Spooktacular Event available via shop.prokick.com.

