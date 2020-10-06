Reb Fountain Announces Third Show, Shayne Carter To Perform At All Three Auckland Shows

With one sold out show, and the second selling fast, Reb Fountain has announced a third and final Auckland show at the historic Mercury Theatre, for Monday, November 16th.

Iconic cult musician, Ockham NZ Book Award winning author, and Arts Laureate SHAYNE P CARTER (Straitjacket Fits, Dimmer) will be performing solo sets at all three Auckland shows, drawing from his revered musical catalogue.

"I first saw Shayne and Straitjacket Fits at the Carlton Mill Tavern in Christchurch when I was 16 - garnering entry with my fake ID procured from a pop-up booth in the square (it said I was 32 … go figure). That concert changed the course of my musical life. I’m a huge fan of Shayne's and am honoured to be sharing these very special shows with him and you all." - Reb Fountain.

Today, Reb has also announced supports for all nationwide tour dates. She is thrilled to be joined in Raglan, Tauranga and Gisborne by Dianne Swann and in Hastings by Ebony Lamb. Vera Ellen will be performing both nights in Wellington. In Christchurch Mousey joins the lineup and for Dunedin Mads Harrop. Reb will perform in Queenstown with Dave Khan as support and in Leigh with Jazmine Mary. Auckland's Medulla will join all three Mercury Theatre shows.

The October / November album release shows will be the first full-band performance since the WOMAD festival back in March.

The highly-anticipated tour has been selling strongly nationwide since its announcement with many dates already sold out.Fountain's critically acclaimed self-titled new album is now in stores on LP, CD and digitally via Flying Nun Records.

