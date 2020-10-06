HELL And Burger Fuel Battle It Out In Eat Fighter

After 20 years the gloves are off for two of New Zealand’s most well-known brands. HELL and BurgerFuel are going head-to-head in ‘Eat Fighter – Battle of the Brands’, a nod to nostalgic arcade gaming of the mid-90s. Each brand will use a hero ingredient - slow-cooked Oamaru lamb - to create a limited-time creation worthy of their menus.

HELL and BurgerFuel began satisfying Kiwis in the ’90s, establishing a cult-following before becoming household names, with each company also having 100% locally-owned franchises. The idea for Eat Fighter was born when HELL and BurgerFuel both co-incidentally released their version of a Reuben Sandwich shortly after Level 4 Lockdown.

HELL’s Silencer (of the Lambs) is loaded with slow-cooked Oamaru lamb on a kawakawa harissa base, with spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and feta, finished with mint & horopito aioli.

BurgerFuel’s Roundhouse Ram features braised Oamaru lamb shoulder with sweet mint sauce, smashed crumbed pea bites, sautéed onions, fresh sliced tomato, batch brewed tomato relish and free-range BurgerFuel Aioli, all housed in an artisan wholemeal bun.

Nikki Soons, Marketing Manager for BurgerFuel, says they’re leaving nothing on the table and have put forward their fiercest competitor.

“This month we’re turning 25 years young - we’re stoked to mark this milestone by collaborating with another like-minded brand. Hopefully, we’ll tempt HELL fans to see the light and convert to BurgerFuel. In our opinion, nothing beats a burger, and we think our Roundhouse Ram will be a KO,” says Nikki Soons.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, says this new battle is the first time two competing companies like this have worked so closely on a new release.

“Normally we keep these secrets close to our chests. For Eat Fighter, the rules of engagement have been agreed to by both companies; including what protein we’re using and co-designing some of the creative elements. We’re both also showcasing NZ produce in both our creations, which is at the heart of what we both do,” says Ben Cumming.

Like any good duel, the build-up to the main event has been nothing short of explosive. After a week or so of light-hearted banter back and forth on Facebook, BurgerFuel graffitied HELL’s prized 1968 Cadillac Hearse, while HELL has given BurgerFuel’s Cuba Street store a devilish makeover in a late-night covert operation.

BurgerFuel’s Roundhouse Ram and HELL’s Silencer are available from tomorrow until 31 October, or while stocks last.

About BurgerFuel

BurgerFuel is New Zealand’s original gourmet burger brand and has been the go-to choice for Kiwis, since ’95, serving up wholesome burgers made with natural, locally sourced and quality ingredients. BurgerFuel is turning 25 years young in October, celebrating their 100% Kiwi heritage, and reflecting on years of side-stepping the mainstream with a rebel spirited brand identity that is more than just great burgers. Always full throttle by nature and serving up pure fuel in an environment that’s fun, fast, and loud.

Head to burgerfuel.com/world-of-burgerfuel to learn more and join in the fun, as they look back on the good times and share snippets of their epic journey.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

© Scoop Media

