Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Looking For Alaska's New Single 'Home’

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

‘Home’ is an intimate, warm, indie acoustic song from the duo of Amy Maynard and Aaron Gott.

‘Home’ is the second single from the upcoming album ‘Light and Shadow’ due to drop late 2020. Everyone knows what the feeling of ‘home’ is, and this song speaks of finding this in one another. It is full of the raw emotion that this duo does so well, evoked by Amy’s honey voice.

Whakaronga / Listen here (Spotify)

LFA’s new single ‘Home’, is accompanied by a gorgeous music video directed by VNZMA award winner Chris Lane of Big Kid Films (Winner of the best music video for “Inside Out” by Avalanche City 2016). Shot on location in a cosy tiny treehouse in Raglan, New Zealand, the video perfectly captures the essence of finding solace and safety in your lover.

If you love tiny homes in the trees and love stories, you’ll love this! Watch the video here.

The song features haunting violin work by Pascal Roggen (Albi & The Wolves, Shez Raja) and beautiful minimalist production from Ben Edwards of The Sitting Room. The duo have a tour of Aotearoa lined up for 2020 when their album drops. Pre-COVID they were lined up to perform at Salmonfest in Alaska, which unfortunately has been postponed to 2021. You need to catch them live, as that is where they really showcase their songwriting and musicianship skills!

LFA’s sophomore self-titled album was released in 2016. It was nominated for best debut album at the NZ Taite music awards in 2017 and spent 12 weeks on the NZ album charts, peaking at number 9 on the NZ charts. The album has received over 100,000 streams on Spotify and has seen LFA complete 2 headline tours of NZ, tour internationally in Europe and Australia, at home at the Auckland Folk Festival, Whare Flat Folk Festival, TSB Festival of Lights and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

For more - www.lookingforalaska.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Integrity Promotion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 