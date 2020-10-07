Barnardos NZ Asks Aotearoa To Step Up For Children Experiencing Family Violence This Month

Over 3 weeks this October, we're calling for Aotearoa to step up and take 10,000 steps a day to support New Zealand children affected by family violence.

It has been a tough year for the children of Aotearoa, but for some it’s been especially hard. In times of stress and uncertainty, the incidence of family violence rises. Children are present at 80% of reported family violence incidences in the home. Even just witnessing violence can have a traumatic impact on children, affecting their development.

Barnardos runs a children’s safety programme called “Footsteps to Feeling Safe”. It’s is a nine week programme for children and young people who have experienced family harm. It features games, activities and resources to help the children learn new skills. We do a lot of work around safety planning, feelings, responsibilities, changes in life and building confidence and self-esteem. We want to make sure the children really understand and practice their safety plan. The programme is designed for children between 3-17 years.



Barnardos NZ’s Footsteps to a Brighter Future fundraiser is a great way for communities around Aotearoa to make a positive difference for tamariki, and do something good for their own personal mental and physical health at the same time.

People can sign up as an individual, or as part of a team - a great challenge to do with family, friends or work colleagues! Every step you take, every dollar you raise, will help New Zealand children affected by family violence.

You can and also find out more on our website: https://www.footstepstoabrighterfuture.org.nz/

