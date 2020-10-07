Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Barnardos NZ Asks Aotearoa To Step Up For Children Experiencing Family Violence This Month

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:03 am
Press Release: Barnardos

Over 3 weeks this October, we're calling for Aotearoa to step up and take 10,000 steps a day to support New Zealand children affected by family violence.

It has been a tough year for the children of Aotearoa, but for some it’s been especially hard. In times of stress and uncertainty, the incidence of family violence rises. Children are present at 80% of reported family violence incidences in the home. Even just witnessing violence can have a traumatic impact on children, affecting their development.

Barnardos runs a children’s safety programme called “Footsteps to Feeling Safe”. It’s is a nine week programme for children and young people who have experienced family harm. It features games, activities and resources to help the children learn new skills. We do a lot of work around safety planning, feelings, responsibilities, changes in life and building confidence and self-esteem. We want to make sure the children really understand and practice their safety plan. The programme is designed for children between 3-17 years.


Barnardos NZ’s Footsteps to a Brighter Future fundraiser is a great way for communities around Aotearoa to make a positive difference for tamariki, and do something good for their own personal mental and physical health at the same time.

People can sign up as an individual, or as part of a team - a great challenge to do with family, friends or work colleagues! Every step you take, every dollar you raise, will help New Zealand children affected by family violence.

You can and also find out more on our website: https://www.footstepstoabrighterfuture.org.nz/

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 