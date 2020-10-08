How To Market And Promote Your Music Returns

The NZ Music Managers Forum (MMF) have rescheduled the Dunedin and Christchurch essential FREE Stage Two seminar, How to Market and Promote Your Music, to November. The new dates are Tuesday 24th November for Dunedin, and Wednesday 25th November for Christchurch. These seminars are brought to you with the support of NZ On Air, Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ, Go Live Festival and Dunedin & Christchurch Council Creative Communities Scheme.

How musicians release and promote contemporary music has changed considerably in the last couple of years, with an increased focus on digital platforms. Over 70% of New Zealand Music Industry income is from streaming, but an artist faces stiff competition, against all other artists, within the realms of the large worldwide digital stores. In order to cut through the noise, artists now need to be active across many promotional channels to drive awareness of their projects. With record labels signing fewer artists direct, it is important that managers and musicians learn these skills for the benefit of their independent releases.

This not-to-be-missed seminar will cover all avenues of releasing, marketing and promoting music including the various ways to release a song, EP or album. Distribution – digital and physical, publicity, bio’s, press releases, tips for pitching to media, marketing, digital marketing, social media, playlists and radio airplay will all be covered in this seminar.

MMF always delivers great seminars the information is relevant and gives insight to what is required when striving to become a successful New Zealand artist or band. The panel is always giving and willing to impart wisdom, experience and knowledge enabling artists to see the bigger picture when it comes to the music industry and what is required from artists to further their careers.

Speakers are:

Ladi 6 Independent Artist

Nicky Harrop General Manager - Rhythmethod (Independent Distribution Label)

Lisa Paris CEO - The Label (Music Marketing and PR Specialists)

Jeff Newton Music Promotions Manager, Platforms - NZ On Air

Teresa Patterson Chairperson - NZ Music Managers Forum

‘How to Market and Promote Your Music’ Seminar - Dunedin

Date: Tuesday 24th November

Venue: Te Korokoro o te Tūī - Recording Studios

School of Performing Arts, University of Otago

141 Union St East, Dunedin

Time: 5.30pm doors for 6.00pm start. Seminar finishes at 7.30pm

RSVP: Email lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz to secure your seat.

‘How to Market and Promote Your Music’ Seminar – Christchurch

Part of the GoLive Festival

Date: Wednesday 25th November

Venue: Christchurch City Library, Tautoru / TSB Space

Time: 5.30pm doors for 6.00pm start. Seminar finishes at 7.30pm

RSVP: Go to www.ccc.govt.nz/GoLive limited free tickets available

from 9am, Friday 30th October.

FREE ENTRY to all musicians, self-managed artists, music managers or anyone interested in the music industry but RSVP is essential.

