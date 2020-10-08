The Tour Of The Summer

New Zealand music legends The Feelers and Elemeno P announce their sensational four-date summer tour, kicking off on New Year’s Eve. This incredible pairing will bring their much-loved hits for a guaranteed good time of nostalgic feel good summer fun. There is surely no better way to see in the new year than by singing classic Kiwi anthems.

Performing together, The Feelers and Elemeno P will present an incredible array of chart-topping songs. Some of the many hits from song writing genius James Reid of The Feelers include Pressure Man, Venus, Larger Than Life, One World and Astronaut. James enthuses "Really looking forward to seeing another new year in with friends, fans and family. It’s a humbling feeling to see everyone singing along to songs I wrote around the BBQ or kitchen table. Warm up your vocal chords and get your dancing trousers or dresses on, whatever you prefer. See you soon. Rock on!!”

Fellow icons Elemeno P will also pump up the crowds with their massively popular songs like Verona, Fast Times in Tahoe, 11:57 and more. Lead singer Dave Gibson comments “Years ago, we cut out teeth touring with The Feelers. We learnt many a good and bad habit from these scallywags! There will be singing. There will be beverages. There will be guitars.”

Joining this impressive line-up will be special guests Capital Theatre, rising stars who will deliver a punchy vibe filled set of memorable rock songs including their debut single Force To Fight.

Tour Dates

December 31st – New Year’s Eve – The Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

January 2nd – Butlers Reef, New Plymouth

January 3rd – Finn’s, Taupo

January 16th – Zane Grey’s, Paihia

Tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2020/the-feelers-elemeno-summer-tour-2021

