Terror-Fi Film Festival To Go Ahead In Cinemas In 2020

New Zealand’s largest genre festival, the Terror-Fi Film Festival, is delighted to announce that it will return to Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch cinemas, from 28 October.

The festival will screen 10 New Zealand Premiere horror, thriller and sci-fi films, along with two retro screenings and an exclusive Wellington Premiere.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for film across the board and we’re very fortunate to be in a position to be able to screen these amazing films in cinemas” says festival director James Partridge.

Leading this year’s line-up are: the mind-bending sci-fi horror POSSESSOR, from Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg) and starring Angela Riseborough (MANDY), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Sean Bean; the rollercoaster sci-fi thriller SYNCHRONIC, from the directors of cult hit THE ENDLESS and starring Jamie Dornan (FIFTY SHADES OF GREY) and the Marvel Universe’s Anthony Mackie; and the haunting ANTEBELLUM, from the producers of GET OUT and US and starring Janelle Monáe and Jena Malone.

Terror-Fi will also play host to the New Zealand premiere of the gripping new Kiwi horror REUNION, from director Jake Mahaffy (FREE IN DEED). Starring the UK’s Julia Ormond and Kiwi actors Emma Draper and John Bach, the film was shot on location in Lower Hutt.

This year’s line-up also includes a number of indie gems, many of which will have their only cinematic screenings at the festival. The twisted rideshare horror comedy SPREE, starring Joe Keery, David Arquette and Mischa Barton, is a definitely ride worth taking; the exhilarating thriller ALONE and the chilling horror SATOR will have you on the edge of your seat; the superbly acted RENT-A-PAL will make laugh and cry; and the truly unique sci-fi comedy horror PSYCHO GOREMAN, where a young girl befriends a murderous space alien, makes for the perfect late night treat.

The insightful documentary CLAPBOARD JUNGLE will show budding movie-makers just what it takes to make your genre dreams come truly, complete with commentary from genre masters like Guillermo del Toro and George A. Romero. Wellington will also host a special filmmaking Masterclass after their screening.

Rounding off this year’s films are Terror-Fi’s vampire-themed retro screenings: BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA and FROM DUSK TILL DAWN, with Wellington playing host to two special themed events for the film.

Wellington will also screen a local premiere of the brilliant Russian sci-fi SPUTNIK to open the festival.

“Given the unpredictable nature of release dates this year, we’re excited to have been able to secure these films,” says James. “A massive thanks to all the sales agents and distributors who helped us put together this incredible line-up.”

The 2020 dates for Terror-Fi are:

Wellington: 28 Oct - 2 Nov at The Roxy

Auckland: 4 Nov - 8 Nov at The Hollywood

Christchurch: 11 Nov - 15 Nov at Alice Cinemas

Tickets for Wellington and Auckland are ON SALE NOW, with Christchurch tickets on sale Thursday 15 October. For all films, trailers, session times and tickets, go to TerrorFiFest.com

TERROR-FI 2020 FILMS:

POSSESSOR

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

SCI-FI / HORROR / THRILLER

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean

Runtime: 103 mins

Rating: TBC

An elite assassin uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients.

A film that could only have come from the mind of a Cronenberg. Brandon, son of David, takes us on a visceral, chilling and “uncut” rollercoaster ride.

SYNCHRONIC

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

SCI-FI / THRILLER

Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie, Katie Aselton

Runtime: 96 mins

Rating: TBC

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve and Dennis are called to a series of bizarre and gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to a mysterious new drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’ oldest daughter disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality — and the flow of time itself.

New Zealand finally gets to see what all the fuss was about after SYNCHRONIC’s World Premiere at Toronto Midnight Madness last year. If you’ve seen Benson and Moorhead’s previous films, THE ENDLESS and SPRING, you know you’re in for a treat.

ANTEBELLUM

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

THRILLER / DRAMA / HORROR

Directors: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

Cast: Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone

Runtime: 105 mins

Rating: TBC

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

This ebony and ivory directing duo, with a little help from the producers of GET OUT and US, present a truly unique look at a timely topic – as much a reflection of what “Make American Great Again” would look like, as it is a reflection of the past.



PSYCHO GOREMAN

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

COMEDY / HORROR

Director: Steven Kostanski

Cast: Nita-Josee Hanna, Matthew Ninaber, Rick Amsbury, Adam Brooks

Runtime: 98 mins + 1 hour Masterclass

Rating: TBC

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia.

“Absurdly funny with enough gore to flood an abattoir”. Need we say more?

SPREE

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

HORROR /COMEDY

Director: Eugene Kotlyarenko

Cast: Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette, Mischa Barton

Runtime: 93 mins

Rating: TBC

Thirsty for a following, Kurt Kunkle is a rideshare driver who has figured out a deadly plan to go viral.

A rare breed of film that’s both completely disturbing and thoroughly entertaining at the same time. We’ve all met a Kurt. And after seeing what this Kurt’s willing to do for followers, we might never catch an Uber again.

REUNION

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

HORROR / DRAMA

Director: Jake Mahaffy

Cast: Julia Ormond, Emma Draper, Cohen Holloway, John Bach

Runtime: 95 mins + Q&A

Rating: M

When Ellie returns to her childhood home, heavily pregnant, she is reunited with her estranged mother, Ivy. Following years of separation, their initial awkward interactions gradually fall into the familiar dynamics of previous years. But the old house conjures disturbing memories for Ellie who is haunted by her dead sister, Cara. As Ellie grows more erratic and confused, Ivy tries to comfort her and contain her increasingly strange behaviour. When past trauma and the anxiety over her unborn child finally sends Ellie over the edge, she discovers the hidden, horrifying reality of her family that she never expected.

FREED IN DEED filmmaker Mahaffy has expertly crafted a truly haunting film, with an emotional heart and shocking conclusion. New Zealand has a true genre classic on its hands. Not only do we have the New Zealand Premiere for this screening, but Jake Mahaffy will be at The Roxy for a special Q&A afterwards!

RENT-A-PAL

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

HORROR / DRAMA

Director: Jon Stevenson

Cast: Wil Wheaton, Brian Landis Folkins, Amy Rutledge

Runtime: 108 mins

Rating: TBC

A strange VHS tape allows a lonely bachelor named David to find companionship with Andy – its charming and charismatic host. However, Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Low budget filmmaking at its finest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry… and you’ll be utterly shocked. If Terror-Fi handed out Best Actor Awards, Brian Landis Folkins would win hands down.

ALONE

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

THRILLER

Director: John Hyams

Cast: Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald

Runtime: 98 mins

Rating: R16

A cold-blooded killer hunts a widow in the wilderness after she escapes from his remote cabin.

This perfectly executed game of cat and mouse, reminiscent of classic thrillers like THE HITCHER, will have you leaving the cinema feeling like you were the one being pursued.



SATOR

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

HORROR

Director: Jordan Graham

Cast: Michael Daniel, Rachel Johnson, Aurora Lowe

Runtime: 86 mins

Rating: TBC

In a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.

They say “good things take time” and they were right. It took 5 years for Jordan Graham to direct, write, edit, and score this masterpiece of unsettling minimalist horror – based on his Grandmother’s experience with the aforementioned entity. For those who love films like THE WITCH.

CLAPBOARD JUNGLE

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE

DOCUMENTARY

Director: Justin McConnell

Cast: Justin McConnell, Guillermo del Toro, Michael Biehn, George A. Romero, Barbara Crampton

Runtime: 98 mins + 1 hour Masterclass

Rating: TBC

An emotional and educational journey following five years in the life and career of an independent filmmaker.

McConnell’s LIFECHANGER premiered at Terror-Fi in 2018 and you’ll get to see an honest and open look at what it takes to try and make your filmmaking dreams come true, with insight from a host of leading genre filmmakers, producers and sales agents.

SPUTNIK

WELLINGTON PREMIERE

SCI-FI / THRILLER / HORROR

Director: Egor Abramenko

Cast: Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov

Runtime: 113 mins

Rating: R16

Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien parasite inside of him.

An intoxicating mix of alien action, military thriller and relationship drama, combines to create one of the best sci-fi blockbuster in many years. Russian genre filmmaking has truly come of age.

Retro Screenings:

BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA

RETRO SCREENING

HORROR / THRILLER / DRAMA

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins

Runtime: 128 mins

Rating: M

Count Dracula, a 15th-century prince, is condemned to live off the blood of the living for eternity. Young lawyer Jonathan Harker is sent to Dracula’s castle to finalise a land deal, but when the Count sees a photo of Harker’s fiancée, Mina, the spitting image of his dead wife, he imprisons him and sets off for London to track her down.

The first of our vampire retro double-header, this campy classic is a must see on the big screen. Is Gary Oldman be the greatest Dracula of all time? Let’s discuss.

Retro Screening:

FROM DUSK TILL DAWN

RETRO SCREENING

HORROR / ACTION

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Keitel, Danny Trejo, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin

Runtime: 108 mins

Rating: TBC

On the run from a bank robbery that left several police officers dead, Seth Gecko and his paranoid, loose-cannon brother, Richard, hightail it to the Mexican border. Kidnapping preacher Jacob Fuller and his kids, the criminals sneak across the border in the family’s RV and hole up in a topless bar. Unfortunately, the bar has a secret, and the brothers and their hostages must fight their way out.

A true classic that deserves to be seen on the big screen again. An all-star cast for some five star carnage.

© Scoop Media

