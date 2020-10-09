Ha The Unclear - New Single 'Strangers' Out Today! Tour Supports Announced!

Today, New Zealand’s beloved wry-witted indie raconteurs, Ha the Unclear, release their latest creation, ‘Strangers’.

Listen here: https://idol.lnk.to/Threads

An array of NZ talent joins Ha the Unclear on their upcoming six-date nationwide tour commencing at the end of October.

After a huge 2019 in which the band signed with French label Think Zik; spent time filming and recording in Paris; and showcased at MaMa Festival, a European 2020 tour was scheduled for the re-release of their albums. With borders still at an impasse, they instead burrowed into a boutique North Otago studio and vineyard, leaning hard into the jankiness to produce this new track, invoking the mutilated spirits of ABBA, 70s era Talking Heads and quintessential 80s New Zealand yob rock.

As is often remarked with this band’s songwriting, Michael Cathro's witty and pithy lyrical phrasing often overlays much deeper and keener observances of life than initial listens might have you believe.

Bumped into a stranger in an elevator, we're all going up (or down) together.

Cathro describes the new song ‘Strangers’ as “an emphatic celebration of the most common ground of all: temporally mutual existence. It’s an ode to togetherness; the intertwining of our stories as we dance and destroy, love and lose our way from birth to death.“

On their most comprehensive NZ tour since the release of 2018 album Invisible Lines, and their first release since the Sylvia Massy produced single 'Julius Caesar', Ha the Unclear are performing six shows around New Zealand in October and November in celebration of new single 'Strangers'.

HA THE UNCLEAR

'STRANGER' NZ TOUR DATES

Fri 30 October - Auckland - Whammy

Support from Lucky Boy

Sat 31 October - Mt Maunganui - Hocus Pocus Ball*

with LA Women, Joes Van, Half Moon Baby

Thu 5 November - Christchurch - Darkroom

Support from Asta Rangu

Fri 6 November - Dunedin - Dive

Support from Asta Rangu & Neive Strang

Thu 12 November - Whanganui - Porridge Watson

Support tbc

Sat 14 November - Wellington - Meow

Support from Sofia Marchay & DOONS

Tickets at - undertheradar.co.nz

*Mt Maunganui tickets available from TicketSpace

Made up of Dunedin musicians Michael Cathro (vocals/guitar), Ben Sargeant (drums), Paul Cathro (bass) and Theo Francis (guitar), Ha the Unclear have been charming the indie world with their off-kilter, guitar-driven pop songs that have seen them tour with Courtney Barnett, support The Shins, The Dandy Warhols and Jeffrey Lewis.

