Laughter Is The Breast Medicine
I am a strong believer that laughter is indeed the breast medicine, sorry… best medicine.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dunedin Comedy is putting on another comedy benefit. For one night only, a stand-up comedy spectacular with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.
Our lineup of female comedians are award winning, critically acclaimed, amazingly talented, and unquestionably hilarious. Most live here in Dunedin with a couple returning just for this performance. The show will be held in the Josephine Foyer at Toitū Museum, the perfect space for such an inclusive and community orientated event.
Not only is this show raising money for a good cause, it is also representing women in comedy, as every comedian on the show’s lineup is a female presenting person. We all know that women are underrepresented in comedy, both in New Zealand and on a global scale and events such as these are important for fighting stereotypes, as well as providing opportunities to see some of New Zealand’s funniest people on stage.
The atmosphere of this show is that of an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment often not found at bigger comedy clubs. If you find yourself avoiding stand-up comedy shows you will definitely feel welcome at this one.
This is Dunedin’s second comedy benefit for breast cancer awareness, one of the organisers Sophia Pi said: “in 2019 we printed and distributed posters ourselves. Performers and organisers donated their time. Strawberry Sound loaned their equipment free of charge. Our only real expense was the discounted venue hire. Keeping costs low allowed us to donate $1100 which was 75% of our total revenue… and this year we’re aiming to donate even more”
This year’s show is set to be bigger and better. Toitu can support a bigger audience, as well as a higher quality audience experience. The Josephine Foyer combines stunning architecture, accessibility and community engagement, to create the perfect environment for hosting charity events such as this. We are able to create not just an amazing show on the stage, but a wonderful experience for the evening as a whole.
There’s almost $1,000 worth of raffle prizes to be won, and we’ve been assured there won’t be any booby prizes ;)
Is laughter the best medicine? While no doctor would recommend laughter as an alternative to medicine my GP reckons that laughter has proven health benefits that would compliment my prescription meds quite well. So this Labour weekend treat yourself to a jolt of laughter for a good cause.
Event Details
Name: Laughter is the Breast Medicine
Date: Friday 23rd October (13/10/2020)
Time: 7:30pm - 9:00pm (doors open 7:00pm)
Location: Josephine Foyer, Toitū Museum
Tickets: $35-50 available on eventfinda
The comedians we have booked:
Feather Unsure
Feather is an Ōtautahi / Christchurch based comedian, events coordinator, and MC. She also works as a burlesque, circus, and cabaret artist, and manages a live music venue and art gallery. Feather will be compèring the comedy benefit.
“Shaw holds the performance together with her excellent MC skills” - theatreview
Demelza Daisy
Ray
Veteran of Dunedin Comedy and our city’s best kept secret. Demelza is a British theater actor and comedian who crafts whimsical gems of absurd nonchalance.
Jadwiga (Jess)
Green
Writer and comedian living in Christchurch.
Winner of the 2020 Christchurch RAW
Comedy Quest.
“hands down one of the best comedy hours I've ever seen” - Snap Versus Morality
Harriet Moir
Frank, funny and a little bit bogan, Harriet overshares her way through the life of a 40 something year old cougar. I mean MILF. A washed up Opera Singer from what feels like three centuries ago, Harriet is no stranger to the stage. These days you can find her MCing and taking weddings but mostly she’s just a dishy at a local café. Told you she was washed up. She’s a little bit raw, a little bit racey, a little bit ridiculous and every bit real.
"Her talent as a comedian is undeniable" - Theatreview
"Harriet is so relatable and blindingly accurate with her assessment of the human condition. Don’t take my word for it - check out her standup for yourself" - Audience member
Jenny Kendrick
The most enthusiastic, inspired, and thought provoking comedian in Dunedin. It’s impossible to pigeonhole Jenny Kendrick as her vast range of talents includes: ambassador, painter, catwalk model, comedian, dancer, Buddhist, Lions Club member and radio show host… a modern renaissance woman. Being transgender has taught Jenny how to be brave, face her fears and follow her dreams. Jenny has the experience and ability to make you cry, laugh, sing, dance and applaud.
Elisa Rubin
Coming a long way from her home town in Iowa she had no choice but to make jokes about her life.
Nicola Brown
Nicola Brown loves to help people cackle at this frantic, sped-up world we live in. She's perpetually observing the psychopathology of everyday life. Described as having a "whimsical sense of depressive irony", she has been known to make people snort-laugh with the emails she sends. When she isn’t spinning a yarn, Nicola is a clinical psychologist and executive coach. She also does Afro fusion dance and watches terrible reality TV, generally not all at the same time.
Dunedin Comedy
Dunedin Comedy is the collaborative effort of those who work in the local comedy scene. Our mission is to create opportunities for rising talent here in Otago and to provide quality shows to the residents of Dunedin. Follow us on social media for upcoming events, open mic opportunities, and any other local comedy news.
Organisers
Audrey Morgan - Producer/Production Manager
Reuben Crisp - Comedy Producer
Penny Neilson - Toitu event
coordinator
Joanna Dibley - Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
Liz Christensen - Owner of Precinct Food, catering
Alex Mounlath - Phantom Billstickers, promotion
Garry Kierle - Southern Lights, stage technician
Huge thank you to the local
businesses for their generous
donations
Embellir
Grid Coffee Roasters
Larnarch's Castle
Mt Difficulty
Wines
New New New
Nude Skin & Beauty
Soul Beauty & Skin
Tart Tin
The Good Food Co.
University Book Shop
Wild Dispensary
Wild Fennel Co.