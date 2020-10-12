Laughter Is The Breast Medicine

I am a strong believer that laughter is indeed the breast medicine, sorry… best medicine.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dunedin Comedy is putting on another comedy benefit. For one night only, a stand-up comedy spectacular with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.



Our lineup of female comedians are award winning, critically acclaimed, amazingly talented, and unquestionably hilarious. Most live here in Dunedin with a couple returning just for this performance. The show will be held in the Josephine Foyer at Toitū Museum, the perfect space for such an inclusive and community orientated event.



Not only is this show raising money for a good cause, it is also representing women in comedy, as every comedian on the show’s lineup is a female presenting person. We all know that women are underrepresented in comedy, both in New Zealand and on a global scale and events such as these are important for fighting stereotypes, as well as providing opportunities to see some of New Zealand’s funniest people on stage.

The atmosphere of this show is that of an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment often not found at bigger comedy clubs. If you find yourself avoiding stand-up comedy shows you will definitely feel welcome at this one.



This is Dunedin’s second comedy benefit for breast cancer awareness, one of the organisers Sophia Pi said: “in 2019 we printed and distributed posters ourselves. Performers and organisers donated their time. Strawberry Sound loaned their equipment free of charge. Our only real expense was the discounted venue hire. Keeping costs low allowed us to donate $1100 which was 75% of our total revenue… and this year we’re aiming to donate even more”

This year’s show is set to be bigger and better. Toitu can support a bigger audience, as well as a higher quality audience experience. The Josephine Foyer combines stunning architecture, accessibility and community engagement, to create the perfect environment for hosting charity events such as this. We are able to create not just an amazing show on the stage, but a wonderful experience for the evening as a whole.



There’s almost $1,000 worth of raffle prizes to be won, and we’ve been assured there won’t be any booby prizes ;)



Is laughter the best medicine? While no doctor would recommend laughter as an alternative to medicine my GP reckons that laughter has proven health benefits that would compliment my prescription meds quite well. So this Labour weekend treat yourself to a jolt of laughter for a good cause.

Event Details

Name: Laughter is the Breast Medicine

Date: Friday 23rd October (13/10/2020)

Time: 7:30pm - 9:00pm (doors open 7:00pm)

Location: Josephine Foyer, Toitū Museum

Tickets: $35-50 available on eventfinda

The comedians we have booked:

Feather Unsure

Feather is an Ōtautahi / Christchurch based comedian, events coordinator, and MC. She also works as a burlesque, circus, and cabaret artist, and manages a live music venue and art gallery. Feather will be compèring the comedy benefit.

“Shaw holds the performance together with her excellent MC skills” - theatreview

Demelza Daisy Ray

Veteran of Dunedin Comedy and our city’s best kept secret. Demelza is a British theater actor and comedian who crafts whimsical gems of absurd nonchalance.

Jadwiga (Jess) Green

Writer and comedian living in Christchurch.

Winner of the 2020 Christchurch RAW Comedy Quest.

“hands down one of the best comedy hours I've ever seen” - Snap Versus Morality

Harriet Moir

Frank, funny and a little bit bogan, Harriet overshares her way through the life of a 40 something year old cougar. I mean MILF. A washed up Opera Singer from what feels like three centuries ago, Harriet is no stranger to the stage. These days you can find her MCing and taking weddings but mostly she’s just a dishy at a local café. Told you she was washed up. She’s a little bit raw, a little bit racey, a little bit ridiculous and every bit real.

"Her talent as a comedian is undeniable" - Theatreview

"Harriet is so relatable and blindingly accurate with her assessment of the human condition. Don’t take my word for it - check out her standup for yourself" - Audience member



Jenny Kendrick

The most enthusiastic, inspired, and thought provoking comedian in Dunedin. It’s impossible to pigeonhole Jenny Kendrick as her vast range of talents includes: ambassador, painter, catwalk model, comedian, dancer, Buddhist, Lions Club member and radio show host… a modern renaissance woman. Being transgender has taught Jenny how to be brave, face her fears and follow her dreams. Jenny has the experience and ability to make you cry, laugh, sing, dance and applaud.

Elisa Rubin

Coming a long way from her home town in Iowa she had no choice but to make jokes about her life.



Nicola Brown

Nicola Brown loves to help people cackle at this frantic, sped-up world we live in. She's perpetually observing the psychopathology of everyday life. Described as having a "whimsical sense of depressive irony", she has been known to make people snort-laugh with the emails she sends. When she isn’t spinning a yarn, Nicola is a clinical psychologist and executive coach. She also does Afro fusion dance and watches terrible reality TV, generally not all at the same time.



Dunedin Comedy

Dunedin Comedy is the collaborative effort of those who work in the local comedy scene. Our mission is to create opportunities for rising talent here in Otago and to provide quality shows to the residents of Dunedin. Follow us on social media for upcoming events, open mic opportunities, and any other local comedy news.

Organisers

Audrey Morgan - Producer/Production Manager

Reuben Crisp - Comedy Producer

Penny Neilson - Toitu event coordinator

Joanna Dibley - Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Liz Christensen - Owner of Precinct Food, catering

Alex Mounlath - Phantom Billstickers, promotion

Garry Kierle - Southern Lights, stage technician

Huge thank you to the local businesses for their generous donations

Embellir

Grid Coffee Roasters

Larnarch's Castle

Mt Difficulty Wines

New New New

Nude Skin & Beauty

Soul Beauty & Skin

Tart Tin

The Good Food Co.

University Book Shop

Wild Dispensary

Wild Fennel Co.

