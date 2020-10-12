Gamers Unite For Charity Gaming Marathon

It's not every day that playing a video game could literally change someone's life but that is what the Gaming for Charity campaign is hoping to do.

Over the months of October and November, gamers will come together for a gaming marathon to support Heart Kids New Zealand and Koru Care New Zealand. As part of the Gaming for Charity campaign, gamers can decide on a marathon duration of up to 8, 16 or 24 hours, have fun and help raise funds for children's charities.

Gamers can choose whether they want to go solo or as part of a team as well as decide on the date to stream their gaming marathon.

We are encouraging as many gamers, young and old from all over New Zealand to get involved for the inaugural event. Gather your friends, kids, parents, workmates or classmates to join your team. Challenge each other in your neighbourhood, company or school on the number of hours gamed and the amount fundraised. Hold and stream your own gaming and get sponsored by family and friends.

Heart Kids Chief Executive Mark Longbottom says the charity is honoured and grateful to be chosen as a Gaming for Charity Partner.

“All of us at Heart Kids love this initiative, as it offers a fun way for people to make a real difference for Kiwi children living with serious heart conditions. Congenital heart defects are the most common serious birth abnormality in New Zealand, there is no cure.

“A gaming marathon is a great way to raise awareness and funds without leaving home,” says Mark.

By raising funds for their marathon, gamers will be supporting a good cause for children's charities.

"The idea for the Gaming for Charity campaign came about during the first COVID-19 lockdown when we saw charities were having to cancel physical events making it extremely difficult for them to raise funds. We found that similar online fundraising campaigns internationally have had a great impact where gamers would get behind campaigns that supported a good cause. We hope that gamers young and old around Aotearoa come together to have fun and raise vital funds for children's charities," Enspire founder Sanjay Reddy explained.

"We ask friends and family of participants who are taking part in the Gaming for Charity campaign to support them fully and help them reach their fundraising goals. Gaming for a long number of hours, be it 8, 16 or 24 hours is no easy task. Especially for those who are taking up the challenge of completing a 24-hour marathon. Imagine just trying to stay up for 24 hours, that is a very hard thing to do so please get behind and support the gamers"

If you would like to get involved, all you have to do is sign up on the Gaming for Charity website and set your challenge. We'll give you a profile page to customise and share. You tell everyone what you're doing and ask them to sponsor you for a great cause. You play your favourite games, have fun and stream your gaming marathon on a day that suits you, be it with friends or as a solo adventure!

For more information or to sign up to Gaming for Charity please visit https://gamingforcharity.nz

Follow the conversation on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #GAMINGFORCHARITYNZ and handle @gamingforcharitynz

About Heart Kids New Zealand

Heart Kids is a charity dedicated to improving the lives of families with one or more children living with a heart condition, we receive no government funding. We rely solely on the generous support from our wonderful community and supporters to provide the services we do for heart families.

Heart Kids is the only organisation in New Zealand dedicated to providing lifelong care and support for children, young people and families impacted by childhood heart defects. 12 babies a week are born in New Zealand with a congenital heart defect - that's one in every 100 births.

About Koru Care New Zealand

Koru Care New Zealand makes dreams come true for kids who have cancer, kidney disease or heart problems. In some cases they have lost the use of their limbs or have serious congenital abnormalities. But they still have the capacity to smile, laugh and create good memories. For over 35 years we have taken 26 children to California annually to forget about their worries for a while. Although overseas trips are currently on hold due to COVID-19, we will be continuing making dreams come true by planning domestic holidays for these special kids.

About Gaming for Charity

Gaming for Charity is a fundraiser that aims to unite the video gaming community across New Zealand to play games in support of charitable causes.

The Gaming for Charity event has been put together by Enspire Technology, a social enterprise aimed at helping charities and communities around New Zealand to fundraise in new and exciting ways.

