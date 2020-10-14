Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Children’s Book Dives Into The Mysterious World Of The Colossal Squid At Te Papa

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: Te Papa Press

The colossal squid is Te Papa’s most popular natural history exhibit. Now this mysterious deep sea creature is the subject of a beautifully illustrated new children’s book, launched with a full day of events at the museum last week.

Through engaging text and glorious illustrations – with rich design and three double gate folds – it tells the story of a colossal squid’s life, from hatching out of a tiny egg to escaping the jaws of a sperm whale and becoming the world’s biggest invertebrate. Side topics range from Te Papa’s colossal squid specimen to Māori exploration of the sub Antarctic.

Readers will discover how the squid survives in the deep waters of Antarctica, and will meet other strange creatures that are uniquely adapted to this hostile environment.

Like Te Papa’s Nature | Te Taiao exhibition zone, Whiti: Colossal Squid of the Deep weaves together scientific inquiry, mātauranga Māori and plenty of humour. It shows how all living things are connected – and how we too are part of the natural world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR

Victoria Cleal has been a writer and editor at Te Papa for nearly five years, most recently working on the Nature | Te Taiao exhibition and several stories for the children’s TV series He Paki Taonga and its associated book.

Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Ngāti Kahungungu ki te Wairoa, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Irakehu) is a graphic artist with a diploma in Visual Arts (UCOL) and a Bachelor of Design (Hons) majoring in illustration from Massey University She illustrated several of the stories for the children’s TV series He Paki Taonga and its associated book.

Whiti: Colossal Squid of the Deep, written by Victoria Cleal and illustrated by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White. Published by Te Papa Press.

ISBN: 978-0-9951338-0-8, $29.99, hardback

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Papa Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 