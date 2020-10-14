Final Line-up Confirmed For 2020's Biggest Night Of Laughs

New Zealand Comedy Trust and Best Foods Mayo present

BEST FOODS CHRISTMAS COMEDY GALA

With just three weeks to go until the biggest night of comedy 2020 has to offer, the full line-up for the Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala has landed! A stacked bill of 22 ridiculously talented local acts – including one cheeky Aussie! – will take to the stage across both cities, bringing the giggles to The Civic in Auckland on Saturday 7 November, and The Opera House in Wellington on Monday 9 November. After a rollercoaster of a year, it’s high time to strap into a night of rollicking laughter with the best comedy Aotearoa has to offer!

Having just had her hilarious special hit Netflix, Kiwi comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is off the screen and back on the stage to join the Gala line-up. A world-class act, Urzila’s career took off with a bang 12 years ago, racking up countless awards and TV appearances. Splitting her time on both sides of the Tasman, last year Urzila became the highest selling comedian ever at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival – one of the biggest Festivals in the world! Just as popular at home as she is overseas, Urzila’s deadpan humour peppered with cheeky wit and relatable anecdotes make her a sure-fire delight, and an exciting addition to the Gala in both cities!

Also taking the stage in both Auckland and Wellington are two of Aotearoa’s brightest comedic talents – Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Tim Batt! After spending most of 2020 developing a new series with his What We Do in the Shadows co-stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, alongside an on-screen stint in the latest season of Mean Mums, Cori is back on stage to round out the year with his insightful sardonic stand-up. Energetic, witty, and potentially the busiest comic in town, Tim takes a break from his schedule of producing, writing, hosting, and podcasting with a slice of his clever stand-up for New Zealand’s biggest night in comedy.

For Aucklanders, one of Aotearoa’s most recognisable TV comics – as co-host of Jono and Ben, and main man for New Zealand Today – Guy Williams offers up his trademark deadpan humour that has captured hearts across the nation. The youngest winner of the Billy T and Fred Awards Rhys Mathewson will delight with his charming, self-deprecating style. Comedy Fest stalwart Tarun Mohanbhai continues his long-spanning career with the Comedy Trust – first appearing in the Festival in 1998 and continuing to bring the giggles ever since with his warmth. And award-winning storyteller Nick Gibb will bring his self-reflective witty stand-up to the stage of The Civic! Plus one of Australia's best new talents, Laura Davis, joins the line-up to represent the international contingent while she's based on our shores. A regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Laura has been praised by critics for her uplifting, playful and wickedly smart stand-up, taking home a stack of awards including the prestigious Comedy Channel Moosehead Award

For those in Wellington, local hero Sera Devcich joins the line-up. Recognisable from TV spots on The Project and 7 Days, her sharp jokes and dry humour have won her fans right across Aotearoa – keep your eyes fixed on her rising star!

Final tickets for the Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala in Wellington are now on-sale, with a waitlist in place for tickets to the Auckland show – with a stellar line-up like this, they won’t be hanging around for much longer!

BEST FOODS CHRISTMAS COMEDY GALA AUCKLAND

The Civic

7 November, 8pm

Sold Out! Join the waitlist for tickets by completing this form

Filmed for broadcast on TVNZ, with support from NZ On Air. COMPLETE LINE-UP

Pax Assadi - host

The Topp Twins

Urzila Carlson

Ben Hurley

Justine Smith

Hayley Sproull

Two Hearts

Melanie Bracewell

James Nokise

Eli Matthewson

The Fan Brigade

James Roque

Donna Brookbanks

Paul Douglas

Guy Williams

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer

Rhys Mathewson

Laura Davis

Tim Batt

Tarun Mohanbhai

Nick Gibb WELLINGTON

The Opera House

9 November, 7.30pm

Tickets available via Ticketmaster COMPLETE LINE-UP

Sera Devcich Proceeds from this event will support the New Zealand Comedy Trust to run the annual Comedy Festival and continue their work in the development of the local comedy industry.

