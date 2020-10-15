TINA Simply The Best To Resume PostponedNZ Tour This Month
Showtime
Australia, the promoters of TINA Simply the Best are
proud to confirm that the production will proceed with its
rescheduled New Zealand show dates commencing this
October. The cast touched town in New Zealand in early
September and have now completed their 14 day
quarantine. The show’s original 13-stop tour
launched in Kerikeri on March 16th earlier this year but was
abruptly shut down by producers just two days later due to
the ever-worsening COVID-19
situation. Venues were quick to
reschedule the remaining shows to October and November,
still keen to host the eagerly-awaited production and
confident that pandemic restrictions will be minimal by that
time. The dynamic, high-energy show will provide New
Zealanders with a much-needed opportunity to venture out and
enjoy some quality live music after six months of forced
hibernation for the live entertainment
industry. Audiences will be encouraged to dance and
sing along to live performances of all the soulful rock and
RnB hits that made Tina Turner a superstar, including
Simply the Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River
Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We
Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See,
Private Dancer and more. Tickets are on sale now
from the venue box offices or further information is
available at www.facebook.com/tinaturnerstb.
All tickets purchased for a postponed March 2020 performance
will be honoured for the rescheduled performance date at the
same venue. DATE
LOCATION VENUE
TICKETING Palmerston North Regent On
Broadway Ticketek Nelson Nelson Theatre
Royal Eventfinda Nelson
*SOLD OUT* Nelson Theatre
Royal Eventfinda Blenheim ASB Theatre
Marlborough Ticketek Christchurch *SOLD
OUT* Isaac Theatre
Royal Ticketek Ashburton Ashburton Trust Event
Centre ATEC Box Office Whanganui Royal Wanganui Opera
House Ticketek New
Plymouth TSB Showplace Ticketek Wellington The Opera
House Ticketmaster Gisborne War Memorial
Theatre Ticketek Whakatane Little Theatre Radio
1XX Auckland SKYCITY
Theatre Ticketek
“It was devastating
to lose the tour after so much effort had already been
invested – most of our tours take 12-18 months of
preparation and planning before we even get to show day -
but safety had to be the priority and seeing how quickly
things escalated we can’t help but feel lucky that we
managed to get everyone home safe and sound at such a
chaotic time,” said Showtime Australia CEO Johnny Van
Grinsven.
31 Oct 2020,
8pm
01 Nov 2020,
2pm
01 Nov 2020, 7pm
02 Nov 2020,
8pm
03 Nov 2020,
8pm
04 Nov 2020,
8pm
06 Nov 2020,
8pm
07 Nov 2020, 8pm
08 Nov
2020, 8pm
09 Nov 2020,
8pm
10 Nov 2020,
8pm
12 Nov 2020, 8pm
Showtime Australia, the promoters of TINA Simply the Best are proud to confirm that the production will proceed with its rescheduled New Zealand show dates commencing this October.
The cast touched town in New Zealand in early September and have now completed their 14 day quarantine.
The show’s original 13-stop tour launched in Kerikeri on March 16th earlier this year but was abruptly shut down by producers just two days later due to the ever-worsening COVID-19 situation.
Venues were quick to reschedule the remaining shows to October and November, still keen to host the eagerly-awaited production and confident that pandemic restrictions will be minimal by that time.
The dynamic, high-energy show will provide New Zealanders with a much-needed opportunity to venture out and enjoy some quality live music after six months of forced hibernation for the live entertainment industry.
Audiences will be encouraged to dance and sing along to live performances of all the soulful rock and RnB hits that made Tina Turner a superstar, including Simply the Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See, Private Dancer and more.
Tickets are on sale now from the venue box offices or further information is available at www.facebook.com/tinaturnerstb. All tickets purchased for a postponed March 2020 performance will be honoured for the rescheduled performance date at the same venue.
DATE LOCATION VENUE TICKETING
Palmerston North
Regent On Broadway
Ticketek
Nelson
Nelson Theatre Royal
Eventfinda
Nelson *SOLD OUT*
Nelson Theatre Royal
Eventfinda
Blenheim
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Ticketek
Christchurch *SOLD OUT*
Isaac Theatre Royal
Ticketek
Ashburton
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
ATEC Box Office
Whanganui
Royal Wanganui Opera House
Ticketek
New Plymouth
TSB Showplace
Ticketek
Wellington
The Opera House
Ticketmaster
Gisborne
War Memorial Theatre
Ticketek
Whakatane
Little Theatre
Radio 1XX
Auckland
SKYCITY Theatre
Ticketek