TINA Simply The Best To Resume PostponedNZ Tour This Month

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 10:15 am
Press Release: Showtime Australia

Showtime Australia, the promoters of TINA Simply the Best are proud to confirm that the production will proceed with its rescheduled New Zealand show dates commencing this October.

The cast touched town in New Zealand in early September and have now completed their 14 day quarantine.

The show’s original 13-stop tour launched in Kerikeri on March 16th earlier this year but was abruptly shut down by producers just two days later due to the ever-worsening COVID-19 situation.

“It was devastating to lose the tour after so much effort had already been invested – most of our tours take 12-18 months of preparation and planning before we even get to show day - but safety had to be the priority and seeing how quickly things escalated we can’t help but feel lucky that we managed to get everyone home safe and sound at such a chaotic time,” said Showtime Australia CEO Johnny Van Grinsven. 

Venues were quick to reschedule the remaining shows to October and November, still keen to host the eagerly-awaited production and confident that pandemic restrictions will be minimal by that time.

The dynamic, high-energy show will provide New Zealanders with a much-needed opportunity to venture out and enjoy some quality live music after six months of forced hibernation for the live entertainment industry.

Audiences will be encouraged to dance and sing along to live performances of all the soulful rock and RnB hits that made Tina Turner a superstar, including Simply the Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See, Private Dancer and more.

Tickets are on sale now from the venue box offices or further information is available at www.facebook.com/tinaturnerstb. All tickets purchased for a postponed March 2020 performance will be honoured for the rescheduled performance date at the same venue.

DATE LOCATION VENUE TICKETING

31 Oct 2020, 8pm

Palmerston North

Regent On Broadway

Ticketek

01 Nov 2020, 2pm

Nelson

Nelson Theatre Royal

Eventfinda

01 Nov 2020, 7pm

Nelson *SOLD OUT*

Nelson Theatre Royal

Eventfinda

02 Nov 2020, 8pm

Blenheim

ASB Theatre Marlborough

Ticketek

03 Nov 2020, 8pm

Christchurch *SOLD OUT*

Isaac Theatre Royal

Ticketek

04 Nov 2020, 8pm

Ashburton

Ashburton Trust Event Centre

ATEC Box Office

06 Nov 2020, 8pm

Whanganui

Royal Wanganui Opera House

Ticketek

07 Nov 2020, 8pm

New Plymouth

TSB Showplace

Ticketek

08 Nov 2020, 8pm

Wellington

The Opera House

Ticketmaster

09 Nov 2020, 8pm

Gisborne

War Memorial Theatre

Ticketek

10 Nov 2020, 8pm

Whakatane

Little Theatre

Radio 1XX

12 Nov 2020, 8pm

Auckland

SKYCITY Theatre

Ticketek

