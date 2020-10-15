Ironman Launches 2021 Oceania Season

IRONMAN racing is set to return to New Zealand and Australia in style in 2021, with all races across the region open for entry from today.

Following a year of uncertainty, postponements and unfortunately a number of race cancellations, IRONMAN is launching its 2021 Oceania season with a bang, will a full schedule of racing across New Zealand and Australia locked in from February until December.

For the first time ever all 2021 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events in the region will be open for entry at the same time, giving athletes the perfect opportunity to plan their racing season and lock in their entries from Thursday 15 October.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, said that by launching all 2021 events at the same time athletes had a chance to plan out their year and lock in their racing calendar.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to launch all of our events at the same time and we’re looking forward to having athletes from across the region get their schedules locked in and begin working towards what we hope will be a massive 2021,” said Beeche. “This year has been challenging for so many and we hope that by opening up the full season of events we can give our athletes that light at the end of the tunnel that they’ve been training towards.

“We know that our athletes have been training away at home and want to get back racing again, we had great support at recent events in Queensland and we can’t wait to get back in action across Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

Those athletes wanting to test themselves against the world’s best at the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand, will have the chance to secure a spot at all IRONMAN 70.3 events from Sunshine Coast in September onwards.

With thousands of athletes already deferred or transferred into 2021 races, capacity is set to be limited at a number of events and sell outs are expected, so those wanting to make their comeback in 2021 are encouraged to get in early to avoid disappointment.

Those who get in early and lock in their race schedule before 12 November 2020 will receive IRONMAN merchandise gift cards and also go into the draw to win one of four Ultimate Race Packs worth more than $3,000.

For more information on the 2021 IRONMAN Oceania season visit: https://www.ironman.com/oceania2021

IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong – 21 February

IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong is the perfect place to kick start your 2021 racing season, with a stunning venue, world-class course, vibrant community and loads of local support. The venue is within easy access of Melbourne making it an ideal way to get the year off to a successful start.

Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand – 6 March

It’s easy to see why Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand was voted world’s best in last year’s Athlete Choice Awards. Begin the day with an incredible traditional Maori welcome on the shores of Lake Taupō before hitting the freshwater lake, then it’s rolling bike course before tackling a scenic run with the some of the most enthusiastic spectators you’ll find anywhere in the IRONMAN world.

IRONMAN Australia – 2 May

After not making it to the start line in 2020, Port Macquarie is set to welcome back IRONMAN Australia in May, for the 35th running of this iconic event. Don’t miss out on the chance to race in a community that has embraced IRONMAN for so many years as we celebrate the rich history of this event.

Cairns Airport IRONMAN Cairns Asia-Pacific Championship – 6 June

Don’t miss out on the chance to race in paradise in 2021. The Cairns Airport IRONMAN Cairns Asia-Pacific Championship offers a truly spectacular destination, stunning course and electric atmosphere, where the rainforest meets the Great Barrier Reef. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of IRONMAN Cairns and is set to be a weekend to remember.

IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast – 12 September

IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast offers a race with an incredible beachside venue, the perfect way to shake off any lingering chill from winter. With a fast bike course offering a great chance to stretch the legs, Sunshine Coast will also provide the first opportunity to lock in your spot at the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney – 26 September

Based at the foot of the Blue Mountains, IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney provides the perfect opportunity to race in the backyard of Australia’s biggest city. With a lake swim and flat bike and run course, IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney is the ideal choice for those getting into the sport for the first time, or Sydney locals wanting to test themselves at home.

IRONMAN 70.3 Melbourne – 14 November

While IRONMAN 70.3 Melbourne didn’t get the chance to shine in 2020, this brand-new event will be one to excite in 2021. With a big city buzz, IRONMAN 70.3 Melbourne is going to be an event unlike any other on the Oceania circuit. Based out of St Kilda, athletes will hit the water of Port Phillip Bay before taking on a super quick scenic course, all with the city skyline as the backdrop.

IRONMAN Western Australia – 5 December

IRONMAN Western Australia is a bucket-list race for triathletes from all over the world and it’s easy to see why. From swimming alongside the historic Busselton Jetty, to the fastest bike course in the region, IRONMAN Western Australia is an event not to miss out on. This race is fast from start to finish and provides a great opportunity to test yourself and chase down that PB.

IRONMAN 70.3 Taupō – December 11

Finish your 2021 season in style, with a second trip to Taupō for the year. IRONMAN 70.3 Taupō returns in 2021 and is set to offer all of the elements from the stunning location that athletes have come to love over the years. For those who have already locked in a spot at the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship this event will provide an opportunity to test elements of the course, and for those still gunning for a place on the starting line there’s not better place to put your best foot forward.

